Introducing an AI-driven platform that helps cybersecurity product companies scale integrations faster and reduce connector Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by up to 80%.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sacumen today launched ConnectX, a unified AI platform that gives cybersecurity product companies full command of their connector ecosystems — from initial deployment and validation to continuous testing, real-time monitoring, and around-the-clock support. The platform made its global debut at RSA Conference (RSAC) 2026 in San Francisco.

Sacumen Launches ConnectX at RSA Conference 2026: A Unified AI Platform for All Connector Needs

Today's cybersecurity platforms run on integrations — SIEM, SOAR, XDR, IAM, and dozens more. But keeping those connectors current is a relentless challenge. Frequent API changes, shifting schemas, and sprawling tech ecosystems consume engineering bandwidth that should be driving product innovation — while the average enterprise loses over $1.2M a year to integration breakdowns. ConnectX was built to solve that problem.

Five Pillars of Connector Excellence

Prebuilt — 1,050+ production-ready connectors with full source code ownership across SIEM, SOAR, XDR, EDR, DSPM, IAM, MDR, and 65+ categories. With 82+ new connectors added monthly, organizations cut integration build time from months to weeks and expand their ecosystems 80% faster.

1,050+ production-ready connectors with full source code ownership across SIEM, SOAR, XDR, EDR, DSPM, IAM, MDR, and 65+ categories. With 82+ new connectors added monthly, organizations cut integration build time from months to weeks and expand their ecosystems 80% faster. Lab — Production-grade validation spanning 520+ live and virtual OEM environments — not dev mocks or static stubs. ConnectX Lab catches integration failures before they reach production, cutting UAT cycles by 50% and reducing rollback risk by 60%.

Production-grade validation spanning 520+ live and virtual OEM environments — not dev mocks or static stubs. ConnectX Lab catches integration failures before they reach production, cutting UAT cycles by 50% and reducing rollback risk by 60%. Monitor — Agentic AI monitoring that tracks API drift across source-side OEM platforms and destination systems — not just the connectors Sacumen built. ConnectX surfaces schema and version changes before they impact production, alerting engineering teams before customers ever see a problem.

Agentic AI monitoring that tracks API drift across source-side OEM platforms and destination systems — not just the connectors Sacumen built. ConnectX surfaces schema and version changes before they impact production, alerting engineering teams before customers ever see a problem. Test — Automated AI agent testing across six validation dimensions — Configuration, Data Ingestion, Data Loss, Data Model Mapping, Action Execution, and Load Testing — with issues surfaced in under four hours. Each cycle delivers an executive health summary and a developer-level failure log.

Automated AI agent testing across six validation dimensions — Configuration, Data Ingestion, Data Loss, Data Model Mapping, Action Execution, and Load Testing — with issues surfaced in under four hours. Each cycle delivers an executive health summary and a developer-level failure log. Support — SLA-backed, round-the-clock L2 and L3 support from engineers with deep connector expertise. ConnectX cuts break-fix resolution time by 65%, closing most issues within 18 hours and delivering change impact assessments within five business days.

Leadership Perspectives

"Connectors are no longer simple integrations — they are long-lived product infrastructure. Yet the industry has treated them as a one-time build problem. ConnectX changes that entirely. We're giving cybersecurity companies a single platform to own their connector lifecycle end-to-end, with AI at the core." — Nitesh Sinha, Founder & CEO, Sacumen

"The market has been waiting for a solution that goes beyond connector delivery and actually keeps them running reliably. ConnectX does exactly that — and the response from prospects has been extraordinary." — Praneeth Kudithipudi, VP, Sacumen

Live at RSAC 2026

ConnectX is now Generally Available. Stop by Booth N-4414 at Moscone Center, San Francisco, for a live demo, March 23–26, 2026. Learn more at www.sacumen.com.

About Sacumen

Sacumen is a cybersecurity-focused product engineering company with over a decade of experience, delivering 5,600+ connectors that power secure integrations worldwide. With deep expertise in connector engineering, platform scaling, and product acceleration, Sacumen helps organizations eliminate integration drag and accelerate innovation.

Contact: [email protected] | www.sacumen.com

SOURCE Sacumen