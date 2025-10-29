Sadaf Foods' Quest to Create the World's Most Perfect Coffee

Sadaf Launches Air Roasted, 100% Arabica Coffee

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether its Turkish, Greek, Armenian or other Mediterranean styles, any coffee aficionado knows a delicious cup of coffee all comes down to the quality of the coffee beans. For Sadaf Foods, the premier U.S. source of the finest Middle Eastern and Mediterranean specialty culinary products, finding the world's most perfect coffee beans has been a years-long quest. Sadaf's team based in Los Angeles conducted an exhaustive global search for beans that would offer a balanced, bright acidity and a clean finish worthy of the brand. Today, the company is proud to unveil Sadaf Foods' first coffee in three varieties: Heavenly Café Whole Coffee Beans ($19.99) Mediterranean Blend Ultra Fine Grind Coffee ($24.99) and Heavenly Cardamom Ultra Fine Grind Coffee ($24.99).

All three of Sadaf's Air Roasted Coffees are made from premium 100% Arabica beans - the highest quality beans in the world.

The ideal companions for Sadaf's Mediterranean Coffee Maker launched earlier this year, all three of Sadaf's Air Roasted Coffees are made from premium 100% Arabica beans — the highest quality beans in the world. Heavenly Café's single-origin whole beans are extremely versatile to grind and brew any way you prefer your coffee: pour-over, French press, drip, stovetop espresso etc. Fans of Mediterranean-style coffee can use the Mediterranean Blend Ultra Fine Grind for a rich, never-bitter cup. And the Heavenly Cardamom Ultra Fine Grind, a luxurious blend of coffee and aromatic cardamom, makes a wonderful Middle Eastern or Indian coffee.

For Sadaf, it's not enough to just source the perfect coffee beans, the team next had to decide which roasting method would preserve the coffee's delicate floral undertones and achieve a balanced, medium roast. Ultimately, you want to taste the coffee beans' natural flavor, not the roast. Instead of roasting coffee using metal drums where beans tumble against hot metal surfaces and can burn, Sadaf opted to air roast the coffee beans. This technique enhances the coffee's natural sweetness and ensures an exceptionally smooth and flavorful experience. And another perk of air roasting? It may decrease acidity which can help with digestion for those with sensitive stomachs.

"The amount of research, testing, and meticulous attention-to-detail that went into our Air Roasted Coffee shows just how committed Sadaf Foods is to excellence and authenticity," says Director of E-Commerce Daniella Soofer. "We know how important coffee is to so many cultures in the Mediterranean and Middle East and how coffee is a daily ritual for so many people. We were determined to get this right and we did; these coffee beans create an absolutely delicious cup of coffee."

Sadaf's Air Roasted Coffee is now available from Sadaf.com and select retailers. To sell the coffee beans at retail, please reach out to Sadaf's sales team via the company's wholesale website: SadafFoods.com

About Sadaf Foods

Founded in Los Angeles in 1982 and proudly family-owned and operated, Sadaf is the premier U.S. source of the finest Middle Eastern and Mediterranean specialty culinary products from around the world. The first and now the largest Iranian-American food brand, Sadaf imports, manufactures, distributes and innovates more than 1,500 authentic products from 22 countries. Using vigorous independent testing and exacting standards that exceed industry guidelines, Sadaf ensures each product bearing the company name is of the highest quality and is exceptionally sourced. Learn more at Sadaf.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

