SadBaby is Opening New Doorways for Providing Financial Aid to SMA Patients

ANTALYA, Turkey, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SadBaby project was recently launched to help SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) patients overcome financial constraints in getting proper medical treatment. The SadBaby Team aims to improve every patient's quality of life and gather sufficient funds to support the affected children and their families. As they say, 'No baby should be sad and left uncured', the team behind this initiative is working day and night to popularize the cryptocurrency project through Internet-led advertising campaigns. Needless to say, the project has been grabbing remarkable attention and attracting investors from all over the globe.

Being a unique and thoughtful undertaking, the initiative was followed closely by many companies since the first day of its launch announcement. SadBaby project was anticipated to become a huge success with its public-spirit approach and the good news is, it has lived up to all the expectations. The project is positively moving forward to reach its primary objective of aiding SMA.

Being an almost two-months old endeavour, the SadBaby project has moved at a notably high speed. It has already uploaded its BSC Scan and trust wallet logo. The platform is listed on INDEX AZBIT LAToken exchanges and is working hard to get enlisted on the CMC market. Working together with SMA Association in Antalya, SadBaby has already raised significant donations for babies affected with SMA and is soon organising a concert to further their funding strategy.

SadBaby was approached by the network of a big technology company that is involved in many projects making a big impact around the world. The company has started a detailed study and is looking to invest in the SadBaby project. These investments are likely to push the project development even further.

The SadBaby team believes in transparency and uploads all its official donation information on telegram channels. It not only aims to gather great donations for SMA kids but also serves as a profitable investment means for its community members. Holders of SadBaby tokens can accrue considerable income by staking them instantly in their wallets without locking them anywhere else. The team also takes up coin burning at certain intervals, removing them completely from the supply chain to boost the value of SadBaby token. All the information regarding burning is uploaded on telegram for the angel investors and community members to stay updated.

SMA is a leading cause of death in babies and if not focussed upon at early age, can become extremely severe with passing time. What's unfortunate is that SMA doesn't have a definite treatment and the available medical procedures only relieve and manage the symptoms in patients and are extremely costly. Spinraza, a protein booster drug licensed by Biogen Inc., has to be applied regularly throughout the patient's life. The approximate cost of the drug is between $625,000 to $750,000 initially and later $375,000 each year.

SadBaby wants to make the experience a little less stressful for the SMA kids' families. It encourages the angel investors to contribute at any level to make this world a better place for SMA affected children. SadBaby is also planning to create an NFT marketplace where families would be able to sell NFT products and obtain financial help by this year's end. With the recent news of investment surge and future partnering with big investment companies, SadBaby is definitely going to become a source of light for thousands of SMA babies and contribute efficiently to their well-being in the coming years.

Media Contact Details:

Company Name: SadBaby

Website: https://sadbaby.org/

Email: [email protected]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sadbabytoken/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/sadbabyglobal/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc-M88F5PZGYhdim30ZIGYA

Telegram: https://t.me/sadbabyglobal

SOURCE SadBaby