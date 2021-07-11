SadBaby launches Crowdfund Platform for Aiding SMA Patients

ANTALYA, Turkey, July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SadBaby has pledged to help SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) patients in improving their life and ensuring that no child is left uncured. The project launched by SadBaby focuses on gathering funds through their supporters and investors and utilizes it for meeting the financial requirements of the SMA patients. Though a costly treatment, SadBaby is doing its bit to lend a helping hand by creating communities and obtaining donations to support families worldwide in the fight against this uncommon disease. Sadbaby Token is developed to encourage holders for making donations and contributing at any level as per their desire.

The main goal of SadBaby is to help all the babies affected with SMA. Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a group of hereditary diseases that progressively destroys motor neurons—nerve cells in the brainstem and spinal cord that control essential skeletal muscle activity. The activities include speaking, walking, breathing, and gulping, directing to muscle weakness and atrophy. It is the most familiar cause of death in babies.

The cost of fighting SMA disease is a lot, and families find it cumbersome to raise funds. Spinraza, a protein booster drug licensed by Biogen Inc., has to be applied regularly throughout the patient's life. The approximate cost of the drug is between $625,000 to $750,000 initially and later $375,000 each year. SadBaby aims to donate financially to SMA patients and help them fight the disease with support and donations from its community and angel investors.

SadBaby raises funds at different levels, from the smallest to the largest, by giving gifts, t-shirts, or the product itself to thank its supporters for their contributions. SadBaby is very transparent about all donations. Donations have been given to many special babies and their receipts are available publicly in the telegram channel. Sadbaby Token believes "Doing good is the best thing in the world."

Sadbaby Token, apart from being a useful means for donation, could be profitable too. Holders are allowed to enjoy the additional income through instant staking in their wallet itself, without the need of locking the token elsewhere. Each transaction of the token is accompanied by taxes and a part of the same is distributed back to the holders, thus rewarding the owners for trusting SadBaby with their valuable asset. The platform is also planning to establish an NFT marketplace by the end of this year to help families sell NFT products and acquire financial support.

Sadbaby Token is a donation token created primarily to ensure that SMA-affected babies live in the world as a place they still love. The initial supply of the Sadbaby Token is 5 quadrillion. Burning is done at specific intervals from the wallets owned by the founding team. The details of the burnings are provided through the official telegram channel. At launch, nearly 34.6% of the tokens were burned. Thus removing them forever from the Total market supply. Each time the Supermoon tokens were burned, the value of the remaining SadBaby was targeted to increase. Liquidity will automatically be locked with unicrypt after the pre-sale. Locked liquidity eliminates any possibility of a rug pull, meaning the funds are safe for trading and holding.

