SADD Celebrates 45th Anniversary By Launching New Family Initiative

New program empowers parents and teens to work together for safer roads

PHOENIX, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) celebrates its 45th anniversary with the launch of The Merge Initiative, a new parent and family-focused traffic safety program sponsored by General Motors. Traffic safety is a core pillar of GM's commitment to communities, helping drivers of all ages adopt safer behaviors.

The Merge Initiative is designed to strengthen family focused prevention efforts at the community level by encouraging parents and youth to model safe behaviors, engage in meaningful conversations, reinforce accountability, and learn more about mobility safety together. Focused on the belief that prevention begins at home, the program connects families across home, school, and workplace environments to encourage conversations about safe driving.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, motor vehicle crashes remain the leading cause of death for teens in the United States and are a major source of preventable injury among adolescents. Teen drivers ages 16–19 face a fatal crash rate per mile driven that is nearly three times higher than that of older drivers. With more than 45 years of experience advancing youth health and safety, SADD continues to engage students and mobilize communities nationwide through peer-to-peer prevention programs that promote safe driving behaviors.

In 2025, national research further proves the importance of family involvement in reducing teen crashes. Findings from the National Youth Risk Behavior Survey indicate that teens who perceive strong parental monitoring are nearly 40% less likely to engage in risky driving behaviors, such as texting while driving or driving under the influence. These findings reinforce the importance of parent and teen communication and supervision as essential components of effective teen driver safety efforts.

"With prom and graduation season approaching, followed closely by the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, this is a critical moment to promote family conversations around safe driving," said Dylan Ivy, Program Developer of The Merge Initiative. "Parent involvement in teen driving is one of the most powerful protective factors we can provide our youth. When parents actively supervise, set clear expectations, model safe behavior, and maintain open communication, teens build the confidence and habits they need to stay safe behind the wheel, not just now, but for life."

Currently, in the pilot phase, SADD's new program, The Merge Initiative, is being implemented in select states across the country. Participating SADD chapters are hosting family game nights to bring parents and teens together, sponsoring family meals that spark conversations around mobility safety at the dinner table, and leading peer-to-parent education efforts through schools and community events. This spring, SADD will also partner with employers nationwide to share traffic safety messaging with parents at work, reinforcing conversations that will continue at home.

"We're incredibly excited about this pilot program and grateful to General Motors for their partnership," said Shourya Shavkani, president of SADD's Student Leadership Council.

"Because of GM's support, SADD is able to expand our prevention work by engaging parents along with their teens to strengthen the impact of the work our chapters do every day across the country."

For more information about The Merge Initiative or SADD, visit sadd.org .

ABOUT SADD

For 45 years, SADD, the nation's premier youth health & safety organization, has worked to empower teens, engage parents, mobilize communities, and change lives around the issues of traffic safety, substance use, and personal health and safety. Through a national network of peer-led chapters in middle schools, high schools, and colleges, SADD equips our students with the resources they need to advocate for change on their campuses and in their communities. Join the movement by visiting www.sadd.org , and follow us @saddnation on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

