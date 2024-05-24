Saddle Brook Buffalo Wild Wings GO to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Wings for a Year Giveaway

SADDLE BROOK, N.J., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo Wild Wings today announced it will celebrate the grand opening of its Buffalo Wild Wings GO restaurant in Saddle Brook located in 487 Market St. in the Market Place of Saddle Brook shopping plaza on Wednesday, May 29. Starting at 10:30 a.m., the new restaurant will reward the first 100 guests in line with Free Wings for a Year!*

The schedule of this epic opening is as follows at 10am-Noon radio station 105.5 FM WDHA of Beasley Media Group will be there remotely, playing music and providing customer with free station giveaways.

Saddle Brook Buffalo Wild Wings Go local franchisee Bill Mulholland invited local officials, as well as local first responders for the official ribbon cutting.

With the Saddle Brook Buffalo Wild Wings GO, guests have the option to order takeout or delivery, as well as in-store seating for dining at the restaurant. The Buffalo Wild Wings GO concept, which officially launched in 2020, is designed to streamline guests' orders whether they decide to dine-in or enjoy their meal on-the-go.

"We are so excited to bring the convenience and great taste of Buffalo Wild Wings GO to Saddle Brook," said Bill Mulholland, Saddle Brook Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee. "For years, frequenting Buffalo Wild Wings has been a part of our family traditions, and we look forward to bringing that sense of community and tradition to the Saddle Brook area for years to come!"

The new Saddle Brook location offers traditional and boneless wings, hand-breaded tenders, chicken sandwiches, burgers, sides, and all 26 Buffalo Wild Wings signature sauces and dry rubs. The new restaurant employs 30 crew members and is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

*No Purchase Necessary. Open to New Jersey residents in the Saddle Brook area, must be 18+/age to qualify. Ends May 29, 2024. Official rules available upon request at 487 Market St. Saddle Brook NJ 07663. "Free Wings for a Year" recipients receive a voucher for 6 wings every week for 52 weeks. Valid only at 487 Market St. Saddle Brook NJ 07663. ©2024

