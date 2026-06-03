Community-owned provider brings focused business technology platform to the Scottsdale corridor, delivering connectivity, communications, networking, security and AI-enabled solutions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saddleback Communications, the fiber-based voice and internet provider serving residents and businesses on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC), announced today the launch of Salt River Connect, a dedicated business technology brand built to serve commercial organizations across the greater Scottsdale, Arizona, area.

Saddleback Communications Launches Salt River Connect as Dedicated Business Technology Brand

Salt River Connect formally separates Saddleback Communications' business services division into a focused, standalone entity purpose-built for the complexity and pace of modern commercial technology needs. The new brand brings together managed connectivity, unified communications, networking, cybersecurity, cloud solutions and AI-enabled services under one platform, with a single point of accountability for the businesses it serves.

Saddleback Communications residential services are unchanged. Residential internet and voice customers will continue to receive the same service, billing and local support they always have through the same team, under the same name.

"Salt River Connect gives our business services organization an identity that reflects who we are and where we are going," said Justin Catlett, President and CEO of Saddleback Communications and Salt River Connect. "Saddleback Communications built an exceptional infrastructure foundation, and Salt River Connect is built on top of it. The new name reflects our roots in this community and our commitment to the businesses that operate here."

Purpose-Built for Business

Salt River Connect's commercial customers, which include recognized national brands and local businesses across a range of industries operating along the 101 Scottsdale corridor, have long relied on Saddleback Communications' fiber network for connectivity. Salt River Connect expands that offering into a full-service technology partnership, delivering:

Unified Communications — voice, collaboration and contact center solutions that keep teams and customers connected

— voice, collaboration and contact center solutions that keep teams and customers connected Networking — high-availability infrastructure designed for the performance and reliability modern business demands

— high-availability infrastructure designed for the performance and reliability modern business demands Cybersecurity — protection for business data, networks and operations

— protection for business data, networks and operations Managed & Co-Managed IT — extending internal technology capabilities without replacing existing teams

— extending internal technology capabilities without replacing existing teams AI & Automation — tools that help businesses operate smarter, reduce friction and move faster

Salt River Connect continues to leverage Saddleback Communications' carrier-grade fiber network as the backbone for its connectivity and communications solutions.

Community Ownership & Enterprise Capability

Salt River Connect operates as part of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community's business enterprises. Community ownership is the foundation of the company's accountability, its investment decisions, and its long-term commitment to the businesses and people it serves.

"The businesses operating on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community deserve a technology partner that's genuinely invested here," said Catlett. "Salt River Connect is that partner, not because it's convenient to say, but because who we are makes it structurally true."

Contact & Access

Business customers and prospective customers can contact Salt River Connect through the following channels:

Residential customers can continue to access support and service information through the Saddleback Communications website: www.saddlebackcomm.com.

About Salt River Connect

Salt River Connect is a business technology provider delivering high-availability connectivity, unified communications, networking, cybersecurity and AI-enabled solutions to commercial organizations in the greater Scottsdale, Arizona, area. Backed by a carrier-grade fiber network and operating as part of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community's business enterprises, Salt River Connect serves as a single, strategic technology partner, helping businesses stay connected, secure and ready for what's next. For more information, visit https://saltriverconnect.com/.

About Saddleback Communications

Saddleback Communications is a trusted provider of fiber-based voice and internet services to residents and businesses on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. For more information, visit www.saddlebackcomm.com.

SOURCE Saddleback Communications