Saddleback Communications Upgrades its Environmental and Power Infrastructure for the Future

Major updates to increase capacity and redundancies to support development within the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following recent announcements of new growth and expansion within the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Saddleback Communications shares it is investing more than $2 million to upgrade and modernize its power and environmental infrastructure – including power, battery and generator systems, as well as new cooling and AC – to support the Community's existing and new development.

Saddleback's updates will balance the power load and eliminate any single points of failure while broadening the scope of monitoring and alerting software. The communications company has provided highly reliable fiber-based internet, voice and cloud communications service to the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC) for the past 25 years.

"The investment underscores our commitment to the businesses and residents within the Community," says Saddleback Communications President and General Manager Bill Bryant. "All updates ensure that Saddleback, the only communications company on the SRPMIC, will continue to provide exceptional reliability and next-generation services to all of its customers."

Highlights of investment/improvements:

All new batteries doubling battery run time. Designed in a new configuration of separately breakered "A" and "B" banks, continuously monitored and eliminating any single point of failure.





Installation of next-generation Computer Room Air Conditioning (CRAC) technology in all critical rooms assuring optimum efficiency, performance and visibility.





All new condenser & AC systems with additional redundancy, capacity and increased monitoring.





Generator upgrades and increased maintenance and testing.





Fire Suppression updates and enhancements to assure performance and safety.

These upgrades and improvements build upon Saddleback's 25-year history of exceptionally reliable communications infrastructure to serve the SRPMIC community for the next 25 years of rapid growth.

About Saddleback Communications:

Saddleback Communications delivers advanced voice, internet and cloud communications services over a highly redundant network on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Saddleback provides a wide variety of business communications solutions, including unified communications, contact center, collaboration, SIP Trunking, Ethernet access and dedicated Internet. Saddleback's current customer portfolio includes top finance, healthcare, technology, entertainment and more located along the Interstate 101 corridor adjacent to Scottsdale, Ariz. The company also leverages its Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network to deliver high-quality voice and high-speed internet to its valued residential customers. Visit www.saddlebackcomm.com.

