Saddlebrook Resort Debuts $92 Million Renovation, Introducing a New Era of Elevated Leisure and Premium Athletic Experiences

The iconic Florida resort unveils redesigned guest rooms and suites, reimagined culinary destinations, enhanced meeting venues, and a golf experience transformed by Rees Jones, creating a haven where golf, tennis, and leisure converge in harmony

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saddlebrook Resort, the Florida destination known for its legendary golf, tennis, and group experiences, today unveils its highly anticipated $92 million transformation. Spanning 480 acres of cypress-lined fairways and championship courts, and sun-soaked leisure amenities, the revitalized resort near Tampa blends Saddlebrook's storied athletic legacy with modern sophistication.

Saddlebrook Resort Lobby

Guided by the creative vision of acclaimed architecture and design firm EoA Group, the comprehensive renovation touches every corner of the property, including new guest rooms, fresh dining concepts, vibrant meeting spaces, and a brand-new poolside experience. Renowned golf course architect Rees Jones thoughtfully redesigned Saddlebrook's courses, a cornerstone of the resort's expansive sports offerings that include 41 tennis with all four Grand Slam surfaces, eight pickleball courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a planned multi-court Padel complex.

Originally opened in 1981, the resort is also home to the Saddlebrook Golf Academy, Hopman Tennis Program, and Saddlebrook Prep – highly regarded institutions that have shaped generations of sports icons such as Pete Sampras, Martina Hingis, Alex Zverev, K.J. Choi, Karl Vilips, and Aline Krauter. In 2024, the Professional Tennis Registry and Professional Pickleball Registry established their global headquarters at Saddlebrook, reinforcing its status as an international hub for sport and performance.

"This remarkable transformation unveils the Saddlebrook of the future, where legendary sport and modern luxury come together seamlessly," said Camilo Miguel Jr., Founder & CEO of Mast Capital, the real estate and investment firm that owns Saddlebrook Resort in partnership with Amzak Capital. "We've reintroduced Saddlebrook not just as a resort, but as a world-class destination that speaks to today's global traveler and the next generation of athletes."

A Fresh Arrival and Elevated Accommodations

A striking new arrival experience with lush landscaping sets the stage for what's inside: a lobby filled with natural light, contemporary furnishings, and curated artwork.

Tucked within clusters across the resort grounds, Saddlebrook's 451 newly redesigned guest rooms and suites capture the essence of Florida living, ideal for families, groups, business travelers and extended stays. The refreshed accommodations embrace a clean, timeless aesthetic, blending warm wood tones, soft neutrals, and deep navy accents. Natural textures, curated artwork, and refined finishes draw inspiration from the surrounding cypress trees and the relaxed sophistication of the resort lifestyle.

Every accommodation opens to a private patio or balcony with calming views of the golf course, pool, or nature preserve. Deluxe Guest Rooms (400 sq. ft.) invite guests into a serene retreat, with plush king or double beds dressed in Egyptian cotton linens, goose-down duvets, and thoughtful in-room touches such as a Keurig coffee maker, spacious desk, and modern entertainment system. One-bedroom suites (800 sq. ft.) elevate the experience with a separate living room and dining area, along with fully equipped kitchens outfitted with sleek appliances, creating a true residential-style setting ideal for longer stays or travelers seeking added comfort. For families, groups, or extended getaways, the two-bedroom suites (950 sq. ft.) provide the ultimate in flexibility, with a selection of bed configurations, ensuite baths and dressing areas for each bedroom, and expansive shared living and dining spaces designed for both relaxation and connection.

Dynamic New Dining Destinations

Saddlebrook's transformation debuts four new dining concepts and a reimagined pool experience, each thoughtfully designed to foster connection, relaxation, and celebration:

RARE 1981, the new signature restaurant honoring the resort's founding year, showcases Gulf Coast flavors, aged steaks, and regionally sourced ingredients in a refined yet inviting setting.

BREW, an all-day café in the reimagined lobby, serves artisanal coffee, pastries, and grab-and-go fare.

Palmhaus, overlooking the iconic Super Pool, offers Florida-inspired small plates and tropical cocktails in a vibrant open-air setting.

The sports tavern, capturing the energy of game day, will feature elevated pub fare, craft cocktails, and communal tables that celebrate Saddlebrook's athletic spirit when it opens in early 2026.

Golf Reimagined and a Refined Poolside Escape

Under direction of architect Rees Jones, the original course designed by Dean Refram and Palmer Course designed by Arnold Palmer have been reimagined as three interchangeable nine-hole layouts with a new state of the art practice facility. The redesigned Pine and Oak courses feature USGA-spec greens, rebuilt tees, improved bunkers and modernized irrigation systems. The first phase of the redesign debuts this month.

Rounding out Saddlebrook's golf experience, the 13-acre driving range features double-sided tees, TifEagle™ putting greens, and advanced short-game practice areas. Saddlebrook's Golf Training Center provides advanced instruction and practice facilities for players of every level.

Named for the 1984 Super Bowl hosted in Tampa, the resort's legendary Super Pool has been transformed into a lush hub for relaxation and recreation. A custom mural by Miami-based illustrator Gabriela Benatar brings the space to life with vibrant, nature-inspired motifs reflecting Saddlebrook's surroundings.

More Than Meetings: Unforgettable Group Experiences

Offering over 200,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, Saddlebrook features two signature ballrooms, expansive terraces, and outdoor courtyards ideal for groups, conferences, and celebrations. New offerings include the Play-by-Play Sports Broadcasting Experience, a one-of-a-kind team-building activation that lets guests step behind the mic to learn the art of sports commentary.

Membership as The Gateway to Saddlebrook

For the first time, Saddlebrook introduces expanded membership opportunities for individuals and families beyond the resort community, granting access to golf, tennis, pickleball, and fitness amenities, plus exclusive dining and retail perks.

"Saddlebrook has always been more than a resort – it's a community," said Michael Kazma, President of Amzak Capital Management. "Through this reinvention and expanded membership offerings, we've created a place where guests, residents of the communities that surround the resort, and athletes alike can connect, belong, and grow together for generations to come."

Saddlebrook's Walkable Village

Spread across 480 acres, Saddlebrook is designed as a walkable village with shaded trails, scenic nature paths, and opportunities for running and cycling. The Sports Village houses a state-of-the-art fitness center with group classes, training programs, and a Sports Performance team offering personalized nutrition and fitness coaching.

"This expansive renovation reaffirms Saddlebrook's position at the intersection of elite athletics and sophisticated resort vacations," said Jeff Mayers, Managing Director of Saddlebrook Resort. "We've created a destination where families, friends and loved ones can relax, neighbors can gather, athletes can train, and groups can connect."

In 2022, Mast Capital and Amzak Capital Management acquired the resort with a long-term commitment to its revitalization. In addition to the $92 million renovation with financing from Beach Point Capital, the property's evolution includes a forthcoming town center with 465 luxury apartments, 25 townhomes, 75,000 square feet of retail and office space, and a pedestrian-friendly promenade. Adjacent development will also introduce a 120-unit townhome community and 25,000 square feet of commercial offerings—further enhancing Saddlebrook's role as a dynamic hub of resort living, sport, and lifestyle.

Saddlebrook is part of Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, a collection of independent resorts and hotels operated by Pyramid Global Hospitality.

For more, visit www.saddlebrookresort.com or follow @saddlebrookresort.

