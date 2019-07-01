Saddlehorn Pipeline to Expand and Add New Ft. Laramie Origin, Launches Open Season

TULSA, Okla., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saddlehorn Pipeline Company, LLC ("Saddlehorn") announced today a capital-efficient expansion of the Saddlehorn pipeline and a new Ft. Laramie, Wyoming origin. In connection with these enhancements, Saddlehorn has launched an open season to solicit long-term commitments for capacity on the pipeline system. Interested customers must submit binding commitments by 12:00 p.m. Central Time on July 31, 2019.

The Saddlehorn pipeline, which is jointly owned by affiliates of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) ("Magellan"), Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) ("Plains") and Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES"), is currently capable of transporting approximately 190,000 barrels per day ("bpd") of crude oil and condensate from the DJ and Powder River Basins to storage facilities in Cushing, Oklahoma owned by Magellan and Plains. Magellan serves as operator of the Saddlehorn pipeline.

The expansion will increase the pipeline's capacity by up to 100,000 bpd, to a new total capacity of 290,000 bpd. The higher capacity is expected to be available in late 2020 following the addition of incremental pumping and storage capabilities. Saddlehorn will add the new Ft. Laramie origin by leasing capacity on third-party pipelines.

For customer inquiries or additional information about the Saddlehorn open season, please contact Matt Gooding of Magellan at (918) 574-7838 or matt.gooding@magellanlp.com. More information about the open season is available at https://www.magellanlp.com/WhatWeDo/LiquidPipelineTariffs.aspx.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. Magellan owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

About Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids ("NGL") and natural gas. Plains owns an extensive network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and gathering assets in key crude oil and NGL producing basins and transportation corridors and at major market hubs in the United States and Canada. On average, Plains handles more than 6 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL in its Transportation segment. Plains is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information is available at www.plainsallamerican.com.

About Western Midstream Partners, LP

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) is a growth-oriented Delaware master limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to acquire, own, develop and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing and transporting condensate, NGLs and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for Anadarko, as well as for third-party customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs and condensate on behalf of itself and as agent for its customers under certain of its contracts. More information is available at www.westernmidstream.com.

This press release includes certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from results or outcomes anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Important risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect future results or outcomes are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Magellan, Plains and WES. The companies undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events occurring after today's date.

Contact Information:

Magellan: Paula Farrell, Investor Relations (918) 574-7650 paula.farrell@magellanlp.com

Bruce Heine, Media Relations (918) 574-7010 bruce.heine@magellanlp.com Plains: Brett Magill, Investor Relations (866) 809-1291



Brad Leone, Media Relations (866) 809-1290

WES: Jack Spinks, Investor Relations (832) 636-6000 jack.spinks@anadarko.com

