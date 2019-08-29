Saddlehorn Pipeline to Further Expand Following Increased Volume Commitments

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saddlehorn Pipeline Company, LLC ("Saddlehorn") announced today a further expansion of the Saddlehorn pipeline. Following a successful open season during July and subsequent increased volume commitments from shippers, the pipeline's capacity will be increased by a total of 100,000 barrels per day ("bpd") to a new total capacity of approximately 290,000 bpd. The higher capacity is expected to be available in late 2020 following the addition of incremental pumping and storage capabilities.

The Saddlehorn pipeline, which is jointly owned by affiliates of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) ("Magellan"), Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) ("Plains") and Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES"), is currently capable of transporting 190,000 bpd of crude oil and condensate from the DJ and Powder River Basins to storage facilities in Cushing, Oklahoma owned by Magellan and Plains. Magellan serves as operator of the Saddlehorn pipeline.

In conjunction with the increased volume commitments, Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NBLX) ("NBLX"), through its affiliate Black Diamond Gathering LLC, has an option to buy up to a 20% ownership interest in Saddlehorn, with Magellan and Plains each selling up to a 10% interest to NBLX if the option were exercised.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. Magellan owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

About Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids ("NGL") and natural gas. Plains owns an extensive network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and gathering assets in key crude oil and NGL producing basins and transportation corridors and at major market hubs in the United States and Canada. On average, Plains handles more than 6 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL in its Transportation segment. Plains is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information is available at www.plainsallamerican.com.

About Western Midstream Partners, LP

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing and transporting condensate, NGLs and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs and condensate on behalf of itself and as agent for its customers under certain of its contracts. More information is available at www.westernmidstream.com.

This press release includes certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from results or outcomes anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Important risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect future results or outcomes are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Magellan, Plains and WES. The companies undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events occurring after today's date.

