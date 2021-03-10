Sadhguru Decodes Spirituality's Most Misinterpreted Word--Karma

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Why didn't the universe create everyone equal? Why are some poor, and others rich? What is the point of all this terrible inequality?

In his highly anticipated forthcoming book Karma: A Yogi's Guide to Crafting Your Destiny (On Sale 4/27; Harmony Books Hardcover), Sadhguru answers age-old questions like these, demolishing the misinterpretations and misunderstandings around this much-misused word, unpacking its true meaning and significance, and providing powerful tools to take control of one's own life and destiny.

Sadhguru's ability to make complex ancient methods accessible to modern audiences catapulted his previous book Inner Engineering: A Yogi's Guide to Joy onto the New York Times bestseller list.

Over the past four decades, Sadhguru has drawn millions of people to his yoga and meditation programs. A dynamic and highly sought-after speaker, he has addressed prestigious international forums such as the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, and TED, and is now one of YouTube's most-watched people in the wellness and spirituality arena.

Sadhguru established the Isha Foundation, which is supported by over 11 million volunteers in 300 cities worldwide. Isha spearheads visionary massive-scale humanitarian projects in public health, education, and ecology. Sadhguru inspires millions to dedicate their time and energy to create an inclusive and conscious world.

In his latest book, Sadhguru debunks the idea that karma is a mere balance sheet of virtues and sins, rewards and punishments. Rather, karma is a tool designed to put people back into the driver's seat of their own lives — and into the position of navigators, not passive passengers.

According to Sadhguru, karma empowers you to "ride joyfully toward the destination of your choice, secure in the knowledge that you are in control of your own journey. It is my wish and my blessing that every human being should be able to craft their own destiny."

