HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sadie E Naveo is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Top Attorney for her work as Founder at Naveo Law, P.A., a bilingual Personal Injury Law Firm.

Naveo Law, P.A. founded in 2010, services the population of Southern Florida. The firm specializes in personal injury law, PIP claims and negligence claims. Clients represented by Naveo Law, P.A. are afforded a collaborative effort towards the resolution of their case as the firm prides itself on being team-oriented. Naveo Law, P.A. tackles their clients' cases with aggression and a comprehensive strategy.

Ms. Naveo, an experienced trial attorney has been practicing law for over 21 years. She specializes in all types of accidents, negligence litigation and personal injury claims involving car accidents, pedestrian and bicycle. She has successfully handled more than 50 jury trials as a member of the Florida State Bar Association. Ms. Naveo also represents those who have been denied insurance company payments in insurance defense and advocacy. As principle and founder of Naveo P.A., Ms. Naveo has grew her firm to consist of over 25 years of combined legal experience; all attorneys are fluent in both English and Spanish, possessing the unique ability to service two different communities of Florida Residents.

Earning a Juris Doctor degree in 1998 from St. Thomas University School of Law, Ms. Naveo graduated at the top of her class earning Magna Cum Laude honors. Post-graduation, Ms. Naveo went directly into the legal field of personal injury law, working her way up from an associate attorney and gaining significant trial experience before eventually starting her own firm to better service the Spanish-Speaking clientele of Southern Florida.

Looking towards the future, Ms. Naveo would like to continue to serve both the English and Spanish speaking population of Southern California with the same vigor and aggression that she has been able to afford clients seeking personal injury retributions for the last 21 years.

