SadieB Announces First Nationwide Retail Partnership With Target

The personal care brand debuts its haircare products on shelves less than two years after its launch

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SadieB , the personal care brand on a mission to empower and uplift girls while supporting mental hygiene, announced today its first-ever retail partnership with Target, both online and in-stores, nationwide in over 500 locations. SadieB will be entering Target with its four haircare collections: The Go-Getter, The Adventurer, The Athlete, and The Creator. SadieB is the first haircare brand to enter Target stores targeting Gen Z girls specifically.

"Having our products at Target only two years after we initially launched our brand is just the beginning for SadieB," said Sadie Bowler, Co-Founder of SadieB. "Target not only reaches our target demographic of girls but has such a massive scale that will also introduce SadieB to new audiences around the country. Our goal is to become the number one personal care brand for girls nationwide and this is a huge step in that direction and journey for SadieB."

SadieB's unique hair care collections feature carefully crafted shampoos and conditioners that are personalized for specific lifestyles and uphold SadieB's commitment to being cruelty-free, gluten-free, and vegan, promoting natural care in its truest form. SadieB is Powered By Girls and strives to cater to every girl's unique haircare requirements and preferences.

The eight hair products available at Target include four inclusive lines made for girls with all hair types:

The Go-Getter Grapefruit Floral Shampoo & Conditioner – A great everyday line that cleanses while lightly hydrating.

– A great everyday line that cleanses while lightly hydrating. The Adventurer Citrus Peach Shampoo & Conditioner – Repair formula that deeply hydrates while keeping hair healthy in the sun. Ideal for damaged hair and the rigors of outdoor adventures.

– Repair formula that deeply hydrates while keeping hair healthy in the sun. Ideal for damaged hair and the rigors of outdoor adventures. The Athlete Vanilla Mint Shampoo & Conditioner – Lightly clarifying and texturizing with long-lasting scent. Ideal for athletes needing all-day freshness and great for active braided styles. Keeps hair healthy in the sun and chlorine.

– Lightly clarifying and texturizing with long-lasting scent. Ideal for athletes needing all-day freshness and great for active braided styles. Keeps hair healthy in the sun and chlorine. The Creator Berry Rose Shampoo & Conditioner – Color-safe formula that gently cleanses and smooths hair to leave it healthy and nourished. Ideal for girls who often color and heat style their hair.

In 2022, SadieB was created by two teenage sisters looking to change the way girls perceive themselves and approach personal care. Motivated by the discouraging messages seen on personal care products and unhealthy beauty standards, Sadie and Abby Bowler built a business to accomplish good by putting mental health at the forefront of the industry. SadieB takes an innovative approach to product creation that they call Girl Care – a combination of personal care and mental hygiene, focusing on functional benefits that encourage personal development and uplift girls at every touch point. As a public benefit corporation, the brand addresses the national mental health crisis among girls through its partnership with Girl Up and has an in-house certified therapist.

For more information, please visit https://sadieb.co/ and follow its Instagram at @sadieb.co.

About SadieB:

SadieB introduces Girl Care, a combination of personal care and daily mental hygiene. As a girl-owned brand, their mission is to create products from a girl's perspective that meet the specific needs of girls striving for their goals. As an environmentally responsible brand, SadieB's products are cruelty-free, gluten-free, vegan, and contained in 85% recycled bottles, with no sulfates, parabens, phthalates, dyes, or synthetic fragrances. SadieB is proudly partnered with Girl Up , a global movement working to advance girls' skills, rights, and opportunities to be leaders.

About Target:

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center .

