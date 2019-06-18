SADIS & GOLDBERG Formalizes Practice Group for Clients Navigating the Cannabis Industry

"Our clients needed guidance on how to navigate the rapidly changing legal landscape of the cannabis industry," said Ron Geffner, Partner at Sadis. "We felt that the best way to meet this need was to build a practice group as the cannabis industry advances. The group provides a host of services including: structuring and formation of private funds, direct investments in cannabis and businesses ancillary to cannabis, compliance and regulatory matters, litigation and disputes, lending transactions, mergers and acquisitions in connection with the acquisition or sale of a company and real estate transactions."

Recent select experience includes assisting with conducting an offering in compliance with U.S. Securities laws, advising on and structuring cannabis venture capital funds, providing local, state and federal tax advice, structuring and regulatory advice, negotiating terms of investment and litigation.

In addition to advising clients in the cannabis industry, we have been thought leaders at industry events, discussing the legal, regulatory, and business issues important to various players in the cannabis markets, including investors, entrepreneurs, private equity and other fund managers, and family offices. Additionally, in response to this interest, in 2018, we launched an ongoing webinar series discussing the nuances of investing in the cannabis space.

Meet the Sadis Cannabis Practice Group

About Sadis & Goldberg LLP

Sadis & Goldberg LLP is a leading New York based law firm focused on delivering sophisticated and creative legal solutions in a highly professional manner. The Firm is recognized for its financial services practice that consists of representing several hundred investment advisers and related investment entities (including hedge funds, private equity funds and venture capital funds). Similarly, the Firm provides regulatory and compliance advice and representation in connection with SEC enforcement proceedings. Notwithstanding the emphasis on the financial services industry, the firm also provides a full range of tax, litigation, regulatory, real estate, intellectual property and corporate services to its clients.

