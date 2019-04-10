Sadis & Goldberg LLP is Pleased to Announce Its Representation of Apex Fund Services in the Purchase of Broadscope Fund Administrators

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of Sadis attorneys led by Partner Paul J. Marino represented Apex Group Ltd. ("Apex") in the acquisition of Broadscope Fund Administrators LLC ("Broadscope"), a U.S.-based private equity fund administrator.

The deal adds $40 billion in assets under administration ("AuA") to Apex's portfolio, taking it to a total of $650 billion in AuA globally, in addition to further strengthening its capabilities and presence in the U.S. following the recent acquisition of Atlantic Fund Services, with which Sadis also provided legal counsel.

Sadis's deal team consisted of Mr. Marino, Paul Fasciano (Partner), Robert Cromwell (Counsel), and Steven Interrante (Associate).

The acquisition adds 74 employees from Broadscope's Boston and New Jersey offices. Apex now has 260 employees across the Americas region and over 3000 worldwide.

"We provided Apex Fund Services with our expertise in managing transactions, due diligence, and our knowledge of fund administration," said Mr. Marino, co-chair of the firm's Financial Services Group. For more about the deal, please click on the link below.

About Sadis & Goldberg LLP

Sadis & Goldberg LLP is a leading New York based law firm focused on delivering sophisticated and creative legal solutions in a highly professional manner. The Firm is recognized for its financial services practice that consists of representing several hundred investment advisers and related investment entities (including hedge funds, private equity funds and venture capital funds). Similarly, the Firm provides regulatory and compliance advice and representation in connection with SEC enforcement proceedings. Notwithstanding the emphasis on the financial services industry, the firm also provides a full range of tax, litigation, regulatory, real estate, intellectual property and corporate services to its clients.

