Sadis & Goldberg LLP Is Pleased To Announce The Sale of Visual Graphic Systems Inc. To An Employee Stock Ownership Trust

Visual Graphic Systems Inc. ("VGS"), based in Carlstadt, New Jersey, is recognized as a leading innovator in the design and production of visual communication and marketing systems, offering turnkey services, from design to fabrication, with global project management capabilities. For over 30 years, VGS has designed, manufactured and installed thousands of high quality, innovative architectural signage programs, brand development, digital displays, fixture systems, eco-friendly solutions and menu boards for a variety of industries, including corporate, food service, c-store, hospitality, entertainment, education and retail.

"We provided Visual Graphic Systems our expertise in managing the preparatory, due diligence, and documentation phases of the ESOP transaction. It was a real pleasure working with the VGS team to bring this transaction to a successful closing," said Gregory Hartmann, head of the Firm's ESOP practice.

About Sadis & Goldberg LLP

Sadis & Goldberg LLP is a leading New York based law firm focused on delivering sophisticated and creative legal solutions in a highly professional manner. The Firm is recognized for its financial services practice that consists of representing several hundred investment advisers and related investment entities (including hedge funds, private equity funds and venture capital funds). Similarly, the Firm provides regulatory and compliance advice and representation in connection with SEC enforcement proceedings. Notwithstanding the emphasis on the financial services industry, the firm also provides a full range of tax, litigation, regulatory, real estate, intellectual property, ESOP, and corporate services to its clients.

