Sadis & Goldberg LLP Represents Old Hill Partners in Senior Secured Term Loan Backed by Future Legal Fee Receivables and Recoverable Expenses

Darien, CT-based Old Hill Partners, is an SEC-registered investment adviser with significant experience in asset-backed lending and alternative investment management. The firm offers customized lending products and services to middle market clients seeking creative funding structures for growth initiatives. Sadis & Goldberg's representation of Old Hill focused on structuring the loan, the security interests and the loan servicing arrangements.

"We were pleased to counsel Old Hill Partners and its deal team led by Jeff Haas on this unique alternative asset loan structure, and we look forward to working with the Old Hill team on future projects," said Paul Marino, Partner at Sadis & Goldberg. "Our financial services group routinely counsels clients in connection with corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions. This transaction further solidifies our leadership in the space," Mr. Marino said. Mr. Marino was lead counsel to Old Hill along with Robert Cromwell, Counsel. |

