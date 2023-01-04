Sadis & Goldberg represented Transport Acquisitions in connection with their acquisition of Elmer Buchta Trucking, LLC

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of Sadis attorneys led by Partners Robert Cromwell with assistance from Paul Marino represented Rhonda, Louis, John and Ryan Capolino (the " Capolinos ") of Transport Acquisitions LLC (" Transport Acquisitions "), in connection with their acquisition of Elmer Buchta Trucking, LLC (" Elmer Buchta " or " Company ") an Indiana based logistics and trucking company. The transaction also included Buchta Leasing LLC and WFG LLC, both Elmer Buchta subsidiaries.

Elmer Buchta was founded in 1938 as a livestock and farm equipment hauler and it was acquired in 2008 by the Wright Family Investment Group who have been credited with further modernizing the fleet and operations.

Transport Acquisitions aims to transform the Company into a large efficient scale network, and have provided its current owners with an alternative exit strategy that will ensure the growth and continuity of their business. The Capolinos will join the Elmer Buchta team immediately and provide on-the-ground expertise to help raise the Company's profile in a strategically important US market.

"It was exciting to assist Transport Acquisition in this transaction. We know that the Capolinos will provide great value to expand the Elmer Buchta brand and footprint. Further, I could not be prouder of our team, they worked tirelessly on structuring this transaction from a diligence, financing and business perspective; they were superlative. It was exciting to be part of Transport Acquisitions' deal team and we look forward to advising the Company on a go-forward basis," said Paul Marino, head of Sadis' Private Equity and M&A group.

The Sadis deal team consisted of Robert Cromwell (Partner, Corporate), Paul Marino (Partner, Corporate), Paul D. Fasciano (Partner, Corporate), Jonathan Bernstein (Partner, Corporate) Seth Lebowitz (Partner, Tax), Alexander Raytman (Associate), Samantha Romano (Associate) and Edward McNelis (Associate).

Sadis & Goldberg maintains a diverse, business-oriented practice focused on corporate, mergers & acquisitions, investment funds, litigation, real estate, regulatory, tax and ERISA. Drawing on the experience and depth of our attorneys in these distinct areas, we can leverage each attorney's industry specific knowledge to help our clients succeed. This collaborative approach brings to the table a collective insight that contributes to sensible, efficient resolutions, and allows us to remain attentive to the cost and time sensitivities that may be involved.

SOURCE Sadis & Goldberg LLP