Sadis Wins Hedgeweek US Awards 2019 "Best Law Firm"

Sadis & Goldberg has been involved with the creation of various investment products as well as with investor initiatives including seed transactions, acceleration capital, hedge fund platforms, joint ventures, and the retention of various third parties such as placement agents and public relations firms. We launch in excess of 70 private funds per year and service over one thousand funds and investment manager clients.

Our Financial Services Group routinely handles fund formation, financial transactions, specialty finance, regulatory and compliance, tax and ERISA matters. We provide a diverse range of services, providing legal counsel to domestic and international financial institutions, family offices, hedge funds, private equity funds, venture capital funds, real estate funds and commodity pools.

In addition to the Financial Services Group, Sadis provides a full range of sophisticated legal services, including corporate transactions (acquisitions and divestitures), commercial and employment litigation and arbitration, corporate governance and shareholder activism, fiduciary duty law to derivative transactions, M&A litigation and appraisal rights, as well as investor due diligence.

"We have been fortunate to represent managers located throughout the United States, as well as across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and South America," says Ron Geffner, Partner in the Financial Services Group. "While our clients employ a broad range of investment strategies, over the last several years we have seen a material growth in sponsors launching private equity funds and venture capital funds, utilizing strategies such as buyouts, healthcare, technology, media and telecommunications, real estate, cannabis, opportunity zone funds and digital currency and blockchain, as well as alternative financing strategies such as hard money lending, asset-backed lending and litigation finance."

On winning this year's award, Geffner states: "We are honored to receive this award from Hedgeweek. We pride ourselves on understanding our clients' needs and consistently delivering high quality and reliable service."

To read the full list of winners, please click on the link below: https://www.hedgeweek.com/2019/09/25/278988/hedgeweeks-2019-usa-awards-winners |

