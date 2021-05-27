Sadler’s Smokehouse Introduces Authentic Ready-to-Eat Pit-Smoked Texas Barbeque

"First and foremost, these products come already prepared in the tradition of real Texas barbeque, giving home barbeque enthusiasts and cooks the freedom to enjoy more time together while experiencing the taste of authentic pit-smoked barbeque," said Justin Robinson, vice president of marketing at Sadler's Smokehouse. "Our pit masters are experts in barbeque, monitoring our pits to achieve a premium-quality product. They take the work out of strenuousness barbeque planning without sacrificing quality and taste."

Sadler's Smokehouse has well-earned credibility where barbeque is concerned. As early as 1948, folks drove for miles to Henderson, Texas, where the first Sadler's Smokehouse location offered a taste of authentic, premium pit-smoked meats. These days, a 40-acre business site houses the company's headquarters, a state-of-the-art facility of more than 300,000 square feet.

"We are thrilled to offer Sadler's Smokehouse® ready-to-eat products to consumers longing for authentic pit-smoked barbeque without the mess and hassle," said Eric Jacobson, brand manager at Hormel Foods. "Our delicious beef brisket alone is pit-smoked for 16-18 hours over slow-smoldering wood coals, the same method of cooking Sadler's has been using for more than 65 years."

The product retails at $9.99 for pulled pork and pulled chicken, $9.99 per pound for St. Louis ribs and $15.99 per pound for beef brisket. Consumers will find them beginning in May at Albertsons, Shaws, Associated Wholesale Grocers, Hy-Vee and Kroger, in select markets.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 12th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

ABOUT SADLER'S SMOKEHOUSE

For over 65 years, Sadler's Smokehouse has been committed to providing premium, pit-smoked meats. Its mission is to continue to offer the finest quality products while maintaining integrity to its tradition and heritage. The company is located in Henderson, Texas.

