Sadoff Joins TERRA's "Done With IT" Electronics Recycling Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sadoff E-Recycling & Data Destruction has joined TERRA (The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance) to provide electronics recycling options for residents of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.

By joining TERRA and its mail-in recycling program Done with IT, Sadoff will help drive awareness about the environmental and health effects of electronic waste (e-Waste), allow consumers to sustainably recycle their used electronics and provide secure data destruction services to more than 19.2 million residents in 120 counties from their Certified R2 recycling facility in Oshkosh, WI.

With the addition of Sadoff, Done with IT now serves more than 71 million people in 19 states.

"Cyber Monday reminds us what an essential role e-Stewards and R2 Certified recyclers like Sadoff play in creating a sustainable, circular economy," said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA. "As we rush to purchase new devices this holiday season, we need to take responsibility to mitigate the growing threat to human health and the environment cause by our old ones."

It is estimated that one million recycled mobile phones will recover 35,274 lb of copper, 772 lb of silver and 75 lb of gold.

"With the amount of e-waste expected to more than double by 2050, we have to focus on establishing best-practices for businesses and consumers alike," said Jason Lasky, Partner at Sadoff. "We are excited to join TERRA and provide the people in our region with simple, secure and sustainable e-waste recycling options.

E-Waste is also a major environmental problem, accounting for 70% of the toxins entering landfills including substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, mercury, etc.

"Done with IT is expanding rapidly and actively seeking more Certified recycling partners like Sadoff," Napoli added.

About TERRA-The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance

TERRA is dedicated to eliminating hazardous e-Waste from entering the waste stream and contaminating the air, land and water by diverting used electronics to the care of Certified Recyclers to maximize reuse and the recycling of natural resources. For more information visit http://www.jointerra.org. Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

