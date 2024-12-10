SAE International Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jacqueline El-Sayed

WARRENDALE, Pa., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAE International®, a leading organization in the mobility industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jacqueline El-Sayed as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 6, 2025. Dr. El-Sayed will be leading SAE International and its affiliate organizations the Performance Review Institute, SAE ITC and their subsidiaries, as it continues to advance its mission to advance mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity.

Bringing a Wealth of Experience and Vision

Dr. El-Sayed joins SAE International with an impressive track record of leadership and success across industry, education and government. Most recently Dr. El-Sayed served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE). Throughout her career, she has built a reputation for educating and inspiring engineers. Dr. El-Sayed brings to SAE International a lifetime passion for the mobility industry and engineering community.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. El-Sayed to the SAE International Organization. Her background in engineering education and mobility technology will drive SAE to better deliver on our mission for our customers. Her past success as CEO demonstrates her drive to pursue excellence at all levels," said Carla Bailo, Board President of SAE International.

"It is incredibly exciting to return to the mobility community which launched my career. I am deeply honored to have been selected as CEO and am looking forward to listening, learning, and working together to reach our full potential," said Dr. El-Sayed.

About Dr. Jacqueline El-Sayed

Dr. Jacqueline El-Sayed is a builder and seasoned CEO with leadership experience across industry, education, and government. She comes to SAEI having served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE). Prior to her promotion to CEO, she joined ASEE as Chief Academic Officer, driving growth and alignment across all professional services, leading new business innovation and strategic operational plans while building member community and value. Before this, she served as Chief Academic Officer & Vice President for Academic Affairs at Marygrove College. She is a professor emerita of mechanical engineering and served on the faculty at Kettering University for 18 years, eventually earning the position of Associate Provost & AVP. Dr. El-Sayed started her career as a truck engineer and has a track record of educating thousands of engineers while supervising over 150 industry-based projects and consulting in the mobility industry. She has served as PI or co-PI for multiple externally funded sponsored programs totaling $50+ MM and has been nationally recognized as an ACE Fellow, NLA Fellow, and ASEE Fellow & Hall of Famer.

Dr. El-Sayed is a four-time gubernatorial appointee to the State of Michigan Truck Safety Commission. As commissioner, she was nominated by the commanding officer of the Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Division and unanimously elected to serve as chair for two terms. Dr. El-Sayed also chaired the Driver's Education Advisory Committee and the Motorcycle Safety Advisory Committee for the Michigan Department of State—work that resulted in new bipartisan legislation for Michigan.

Dr. El-Sayed currently serves on the National Academy of Science, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) Roundtable for Systemic Change in Undergraduate STEM Education, the Engineering Research Visioning Alliance (ERVA) and on the boards of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME), and the Women in Engineering Proactive Network (WEPAN). She recently completed board positions for the American Council on Education (ACE) Council of Fellows, the Society of College and University Planners (SCUP) and a tenure of 10 years as Trustee on the Bloomfield Hills Board of Education. She is married to Dr. Mohamed El-Sayed, SAE Fellow and SAE Medal of Honor Awardee, and they have three adult children.

Inspired by her family's entrepreneurial history, Dr. El-Sayed brings a lifetime passion for the mobility industry and community to SAE International. In addition to being farmers and educators, her grandmother held her pilot's license and taught at the family flight school and her grandfather taught her to drive huge combines and big rigs in the family agricultural tractor business. Dr. El-Sayed was selected to attend General Motors Institute (GMI), now Kettering University, starting her co-op work as a foreman in the manufacturing plants and, due to her CDL license, driving GM's commercial display vehicle to shows and conferences. Her family's respect for education led her to pursue graduate degrees in mechanical and aerospace engineering, before joining her alma mater as a professor. Her executive experience has been focused on non-profit management and strategy, across sectors, working closely with constituents, to drive organizations forward.

About SAE International

Founded in1905, SAE International is a global association of more than 128,000 engineers and related technical experts in the aerospace, automotive and commercial-vehicle industries. Our core competencies are life-long learning and voluntary consensus standards development.

SAE International's charitable arm is the SAE Foundation, which supports many programs, including A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series.

