SAE International Appoints Reuben Sarkar as Chief Executive Officer of SAE International and President of Performance Review Institute and SAE Industry Technologies Consortia

WARRENDALE, Pa., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAE International® today announced the appointment of Reuben Sarkar as Chief Executive Officer and President effective May 18, 2026.

In this role, Sarkar will lead SAE International, Performance Review Institute, SAE Industry Technologies Consortia, and their subsidiaries as the organizations continue to advance their individual and collective missions.

"The SAE International Board conducted a thorough and thoughtful search, and it became clear that Reuben is the right leader for the organization," said Carla Bailo, SAE International President and Board Chair. "He brings a combination of strategic clarity, operational experience, industry knowledge, and a leadership approach that aligns closely with where we are headed as an organization. Just as importantly, Reuben has a demonstrated ability to lead through periods of change while keeping teams focused and delivering results."

Bailo continued, "At this point in our evolution, we need a leader who can build on our strong foundation while also positioning us for what's next. The Board is confident that Reuben has the experience, judgment, and leadership to do exactly that, and we're excited about the direction ahead under his leadership."

"I'm honored to join SAE International, Performance Review Institute, SAE ITC, the SAE Foundation and their subsidiaries at such a pivotal time for mobility and transportation," said Sarkar. "What stands out immediately is the strength of the team and the breadth of its impact across engineering, learning, and technical programs serving diverse sectors. I look forward to building on that foundation to further strengthen the organization's role in delivering value to our members and advancing innovation across the global mobility ecosystem."

Bringing Leadership and Experience

Sarkar is an accomplished executive with deep leadership experience across mobility, energy, and advanced technology. He most recently served as President and CEO of the American Center for Mobility, where he led a 500-acre global test center advancing the development and validation of next-generation transportation technologies. Previously, he held senior roles across government and industry, including Deputy Assistant Secretary for Sustainable Transportation at the U.S. Department of Energy, overseeing national programs in vehicle, hydrogen, and bioenergy technologies. Sarkar also held leadership positions at Forge Nano, Proterra, and General Motors, where he contributed to the development of the first-generation Chevrolet Volt. Known for his strategic clarity and collaborative approach, he brings a strong track record of aligning stakeholders across sectors to advance complex innovation initiatives.

Sarkar holds bachelor's and master's degrees in chemical engineering and an MBA from the University of Michigan and is widely recognized for his ability to bring together stakeholders across sectors to drive meaningful, large-scale innovation.

About SAE International®

SAE International® is a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.

SOURCE SAE International