SAE ITC EVPKI Consortium™ Launches Production Certificate Trust List (CTL)

The Production CTL enables Quality Assurance testing with six EVPKI Roots

DETROIT, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Vehicle Public Key Infrastructure Consortium (EVPKI Consortium) is excited announce the launch of our Production CTL that includes multiple PKI Certificate Authorities such as DigiCert, Hubject, Irdeto, ISS, and even OEMs General Motors and Tesla. This allows the testing of our interoperability model for PKI using our EVPKI production testing platform.

"This is a major success in the Consortium's mission to create the world's first interoperable PKI solution for the global EV Charging ecosystem," said Tim Weisenberger, SAE ITC EVPKI Director. "Through the leadership and exhaustive efforts of our industry members we now have a Production SAE EVPKI Certificate Trust List with six compliant PKI roots that we can now begin testing".

Today's publication of SAE EVPKI Certificate Trust List Requirements (CTL) Version 2 enables the production CTL. The CTL Requirements document is available free to the entire industry on the EVPKI website at https://www.sae-itc.com/programs/evpki

The EVPKI Policy Authority will lead QA testing of the Production CTL and onboard multiple PKI roots to the Operational EVPKI CTL through Q1 2026. Once complete, EVPKI will be rolled out and our interoperable solution will be available to the entire industry to secure charging transactions and establish a competitive PKI supply market that does not exist today. This approach will lead to more ready security solutions for Plug & Charge and other EV Charging approaches.

Our strength is in our Membership. We need industry leaders to drive our testing and development and prepare us to operationalize the SAE EVPKI solution in 2026. The Consortium relies on Members to input their requirements to ensure a robust and practical PKI that encourages economical and efficient charging solutions at scale

Visit our web page at https://www.sae-itc.com/programs/evpki for a free download of the CTL Requirements Version 2 and to inquire about membership.

About SAE Industry Technologies Consortia (SAE ITC®)

SAE ITC is an affiliate of SAE International. The SAE ITC specializes in establishing and managing consortia by providing proven processes, tools, and resources. SAE ITC enables public, private, academic and government organizations to connect and collaborate in neutral, pre-competitive forums thus empowering the setting and implementation of strategic business improvements in highly engineered industries globally. Http://www.sae-itc.com.

SAE ITC Media Contact:

Andrew Peacock

SAE ITC Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE SAE Industry Technologies Consortia