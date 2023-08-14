SAE Media Group™ Welcomes Sebastian Blanco as Editor-in-Chief for Magazine and Online Content

WARRENDALE, Pa., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran automotive and technology journalist Sebastian Blanco joins SAE Media Group, a subsidiary of SAE International, as Editor-in-Chief.

Blanco begins August 14, 2023, atop the masthead of the award-winning Automotive Engineering magazine and serves as Editor-in-Chief for mobility industry news content on SAE's transportation technology websites, http://www.sae.org and https://www.mobilityengineeringtech.com/.

"We are excited to add Sebastian to the SAE Media Group Team, as he moves comfortably in both the automotive and technology realms," said Bill Visnic, editorial director for SAE's Mobility Media. "His expertise and long experience are a perfect fit for SAE's Mobility Media mission to document how automotive engineering is transitioning to electrified propulsion and other advanced technologies."

Blanco has been writing about the automotive industry since 2006. His articles and reviews, many focused on the transition to electric vehicles, hybrids and hydrogen-fueled vehicles, have appeared in the The New York Times, Automotive News, WardsAuto, Reuters, Autoblog and other outlets. Blanco's first green-car media event was covering the launch of the Tesla Roadster and said he appeared "oh-so-briefly" in the "The Revenge of The Electric Car" documentary. He served as Editor-in-Chief of Autoblog Green for 11 years and as a contributing editor at InsideEVs and Car and Driver. He previously hosted the "Transmission" podcast covering automotive logistics for FreightWaves. He speaks fluent German and "is forgetting more and more of my Japanese every day."

