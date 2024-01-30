SAEAN Group develops air jet system for UAMs with 30% less noise and 20% more power

SAEAN Group Inc.

30 Jan, 2024, 03:34 ET

-SAEAN has developed an air jet system applicable to five-seat urban air mobility (UAM) and applied for related patents.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric vehicle specialist SAEAN Group Inc. (CEO John Lee) announced on 24 January that it has developed an air jet system applicable to five-seat urban air mobility (UAM) and applied for a related patent. Unlike the propeller system of existing UAMs, SAEAN Group's air jet system is characterized by excellent safety, and by increasing efficiency of the air jet to reduce noise and improve power output and safety.

Five-seat urban air mobility (UAM) being developed by SAEAN Group / SAEAN Group Inc.
When running on electricity, the vehicle has a short range, making it difficult to travel long distances. By utilizing its own hydro-LPG system and electric dual system, SAEAN Group aims to achieve a range of 1,200 kilometers on a single charge.

Initially using lithium polymer batteries, the company plans to switch to homegrown batteries in the next two years.

SAEAN Group will initially build a 50-megawatt test production line, and later upgrade the production line to an all-solid-state battery line and connect it to a 2-gigafactory.

In line with these development plans, the SAEAN Group is in the process of expanding its research staff and acquiring two related companies.

Company Name: Saean Group Inc.

Contact Name: Jamie Whang

Email: [email protected] 

City: Nevada

Country: United States of America

Website: https://www.saeanmotors.com

SOURCE SAEAN Group Inc.

