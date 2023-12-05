Saean Group Inc's "Hybrid Battery" research team is in operation.

Saean Group Inc

05 Dec, 2023, 08:21 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jung-yong Lee, CEO of Saean Group, decided to develop, produce and use "hybrid all-solid-state batteries" by forming his own battery research team as he needed a large amount of batteries for future projects in Saean, including ET30 refractive 30-ton electric trucks, electric forklifts, EXOD sports cars, and WiD SUVs, which are scheduled to be mass-produced next year or from year 2025.

"Hybrid all-solid-state battery" is a new concept battery that combines the advantages of existing lithium polymer batteries and super capacitors and is a new concept battery that is free from low temperatures, high temperatures, shocks, and explosions.

Although the price of lithium has decreased a lot recently, the price of vanadium per kilogram is remarkably low, so it can reduce mass-produce costs.

In particular, Saean is developing ways to increase the energy density (Wh/kg) by more than 250 by using vanadium and a very small amount of lithium.

For reference, China's LFP battery has an average energy density of 165Wh/kg, and even the most modernized M3P has a level of 230.

Saean plans to acquire two Korean battery-related technology companies early next year to establish a battery R&D center, operate test production lines in Korea and Saudi Arabia, and carry out 2 giga-factory in first step.

For reference, Chairman Jung-yong Lee has registered more than 26 patents related to batteries such as zinc air fuel cells in the past.

