Saeid Hoseinzade, PhD Named Head of Fixed Income at FinMason

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinMason, an investment analytics provider that enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market, today announced the appointment of Saeid Hoseinzade, PhD as the Head of Fixed Income. Hoseinzade has been with FinMason for more than two years as a Senior Data Scientist, helping to develop, test, and produce documentation around fixed-income analytics. In his new role, Hoseinzade will be responsible for developing advanced (and customized) fixed-income analytics, expanding coverage to new asset classes (i.e. mortgages, bank loans, derivatives, private assets, etc.), conducting research, and overseeing data quality and validation.

"Saeid has been the driving force in advancing FinMason's fixed-income initiatives over the past two years," said Kendrick Wakeman, CEO of FinMason. "As we begin tackling our 2020 roadmap goals, Saeid's expertise and experience perfectly position him to lead our efforts in global fixed-income analytics."

Hoseinzade possesses several years of research experience in asset management and fixed income and has been teaching various finance courses at Suffolk University for nearly four years. Hoseinzade holds a B.Sc. and a M.Sc. in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research. He earned his PhD in Finance from Boston College where his main research focus was in the liquidity of corporate bonds.

"I'm excited to continue my fixed income work at FinMason to enhance our offerings and to better meet our clients' needs," said Hoseinzade. "FinMason's given me the opportunity to work on a lot of exciting and rewarding projects and, based on the 2020 roadmap, there's a lot more to look forward to in the coming year."

Last October, FinMason announced it had analyzed it's 10 millionth portfolio on behalf of its WealthTech partners. FinMason will be sponsoring the 2020 T3 Advisor Conference and will be showcasing the firm's most popular offerings.

