Safal Partners Announces Strategic Investment by Attain Capital Partners

Private equity firm Attain Capital Partners made minority investment in mission-driven consulting firm, Safal Partners.

"We chose to partner with Attain Capital Partners because of its reputation of supporting the innovators who power the future of the public sector," said Mukta Pandit, Founder and President of Safal Partners. "We are passionate about our work, and this strategic partnership brings us closer to our vision to be the unrivaled leader where diverse talents and passions converge to advance social outcomes," she continued.

Navidar served as exclusive financial advisor to Safal Partners in this transaction.

About Safal Partners

Safal Partners is a mission-driven consulting firm focused on delivering world-class services and solutions to clients focused on education, apprenticeships, and career pathways across the nonprofit and government sectors. The result is the meaning of Safal: Good outcomes. For more information, please visit safalpartners.com.

About Attain Capital Partners

Attain Capital Partners invests in growth-stage companies in the knowledge economy. We seek to partner with firms delivering high-value technology-enabled solutions and services to business, government, and education clients. Our mission is simple: Truly empower teams while building lasting partnerships that make a real impact. For more information, please visit attain.capital.

