Safal Partners Awarded Florida Department of Management Services Comprehensive Management Consulting Services Contract

HOUSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safal Partners ("Safal") has been selected by the Florida Department of Management Services (DMS) as an approved vendor on its State Term Contract for Management Consulting Services. Through the contract Safal is now able to provide consulting services directly to Florida state agencies statewide.

The contract comes at a critical time for Florida agencies managing complex federal funding streams, post-disaster recovery programs, and growing demands for operational efficiency. Safal is able to offer Florida agencies extensive federal and state public sector agency success in delivering immediate, mission-driven support across a range of high-priority service areas.

Through the DMS contract Safal's available services include organizational strategy development, project and program management, policy and regulatory consulting, executive leadership development and customized training, process and productivity improvement, systems alignment and consolidation, and comprehensive grants management for federal disaster and emergency assistance programs.

"This contract reflects our deep commitment to helping public sector clients operate more efficiently, strengthen program delivery, and achieve meaningful results," said Mukta Pandit, Safal Partners President and Founder. "We are honored to support the State of Florida and look forward to partnering with agencies statewide to advance their missions and deliver lasting impact for Florida's communities."

About Safal Partners

Safal Partners is a mission-driven small business partnering with clients to effectively strengthen America's workforce, classrooms and communities. By combining deep domain expertise with data-driven approaches, proven management practices, and responsible tech and AI solutions, Safal drives performance improvement and meaningful outcomes for public sector clients.

