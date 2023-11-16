Safal Partners Joins U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) in Hard Launch of New Registered Apprenticeship Academy

News provided by

Safal Partners

16 Nov, 2023, 10:21 ET

Over 1,000 Stakeholders Across Industry, Government, Education, Workforce Register for Inaugural Event

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safal Partners, a national management consultancy and technical assistance leader in workforce and education, supported the DOL hard launch of the new Registered Apprenticeship Academy during National Apprenticeship Week. Safal won the $8.4 million DOL contract to develop and implement the new online Academy earlier this year.

Continue Reading

The Academy contract is Safal's most recent award from DOL to support accelerated expansion of Registered Apprenticeship (RA) nationwide. The Academy will provide online learning pathways for key apprenticeship system stakeholders, including Registered Apprenticeship program sponsors, apprentices, DOL-funded investment partners, state apprenticeship agencies, federal partners, DOL Office of Apprenticeship staff, and more. Courses will be delivered through a variety of modalities to expand training accessibility.

Safal hosted the DOL's Academy launch presentation and Q&A session for over 1,000 registrants across industry, workforce, education, and government to kick off National Apprenticeship Week. In addition, the Academy posted four new interactive modules on key topics, including "Introduction to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) for RA Program Sponsors." The Academy resides on Apprenticeship.gov and will be continually updated with new content over the course of Safal's contract to expand resources and training.

"Registered Apprenticeship is a critical tool for employers across the public and private sector to understand and utilize as a proven means for meeting significant workforce demands," said Mukta Pandit, President of Safal Partners. "Safal is privileged to serve the Department in developing the Academy and we're thrilled to see such a strong reception by key stakeholders this week."

Safal Partners is a mission-driven consulting firm working at the nexus of education and workforce. The firm serves the U.S. Department of Labor in expanding and modernizing RA through several DOL contracts and grants, including as the DOL National Industry Intermediary for Cybersecurity Apprenticeship and leadership of the DOL RA TA Center of Excellence for Strategic Partnerships and System Alignment. For more information, please visit safalpartners.com.

SOURCE Safal Partners

Also from this source

Access Point Signs Thirty New Apprentices in Missouri During National Apprenticeship Week with Focus on Tech Careers for Underrepresented Populations

Access Point Signs Thirty New Apprentices in Missouri During National Apprenticeship Week with Focus on Tech Careers for Underrepresented Populations

Safal Partners congratulates Access Point, a new Registered Apprenticeship program sponsor providing opportunities to high school students from...
Maine Department of Labor to Announce the Launch of University of Maine at Augusta Cybersecurity and IT Registered Apprenticeship Program

Maine Department of Labor to Announce the Launch of University of Maine at Augusta Cybersecurity and IT Registered Apprenticeship Program

On September 28th from 1-3pm ET, the Maine Department of Labor (MDOL) and its Commissioner, Laura Fortman, will announce the launch of the University ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.