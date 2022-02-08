Safari Builders Offers Dynamic Solutions to Roofing Problems

"At Safari Builders, we can handle all kinds of roofing jobs," says president Sean Safari. "We can repair leaking roofs, install solar panels , and build or repair roofs using asphalt shingles, tiles, or other materials; we also install and repair flat roofs. Our service area covers Greater Los Angeles and Orange County."

Safari Builders uses only top-quality, experienced contractors. Its services are professional and efficient, and they adopt a proactive approach – dealing with potential problems before they have the chance to become serious issues. Materials used are high-quality, resilient, and cutting-edge, ensuring that the customer receives the best possible results. The company's goals are to be a market leader, extending their current client base while also being a top choice for employees; environmental issues are also a major concern for the Safari team. Safari Builders is proud to be a Better Business Bureau-approved business.

The team also offers remodeling services: kitchens, bathrooms, or entire homes, as needed. Remodeling a room, or rooms, in any home adds value to the homeowner's investment, as well as giving them a more pleasant and efficient home to enjoy for years to come.

"Whatever your residential or commercial roofing or remodeling needs, we've got you covered," says Sean. "We offer our clients superior service with the most up-to-date materials; protecting the environment is another of our core values."

Visit Safari Builders today for more information, or to schedule a quote for your next project.

