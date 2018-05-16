Safari Energy enhances commercial solar returns through preventative maintenance partnership

Matt Rudey, Chief Executive Office, Safari Energy, said: "Safari Energy is committed to delivering optimal returns for our large real estate portfolio clients, and this agreement with SunSystem Technology will further streamline our process and enhance solar power generation, ultimately increasing financial performance for our clients. We will continue to seek out high-quality partners who deliver market-leading services, fulfilling our sophisticated approach to investing."

Derek Chase, Chief Executive Officer, SunSystem Technology, said: "We are thrilled to have been chosen by Safari Energy to service their nationwide portfolio of C&I systems. Their approach to maximizing their assets' ROI through a proactive maintenance schedule aligns with our deep expertise and ability to deliver premium operations and maintenance services across the country."

Preventative maintenance of solar power systems is an important investment to avoid costly repairs, extend system lifetime and increase system uptime. It is estimated that a well-maintained system will perform 10-30% better than one that is not, potentially leading to millions of dollars in savings across large real estate portfolio. To date, as a result of careful maintenance and expert execution, Safari Energy's more than 250-project fleet has performed at 104% of its proforma on a weather-adjusted basis.

As large real estate portfolio owners increasingly look to reduce costs and increase efficiencies, technology and innovation also play an important role in ensuring financial returns are optimized. In order to maintain Safari Energy's commercial solar power systems, SunSystem Technology will deploy cutting edge tools, using drones, artificial intelligence and aerial thermography to assess system performance and identify areas to address.

About Safari Energy, LLC

Founded in 2008, Safari Energy is a leading partner for large commercial real estate owners and users to optimize returns through solar power deployment. Safari Energy has delivered more than 250 solar energy projects from New York to Hawaii, tapping deep expertise as real estate investors, finance experts, policy analysts, project developers, construction managers and ongoing services providers. Safari Energy unlocks economic value for our clients, delivering financial returns from unrealized sources, including rooftops, parking structures and lots.

About SunSystem Technology

SunSystem Technology, LLC serves the U.S. PV solar market with development and support services. As an independent solar services provider, SST's operating divisions include residential and commercial O&M services. The company's core commitment to its customers is to ensure optimal system performance and enhanced system production values.

