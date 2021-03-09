Safari Nights Fundraiser goes Virtual from March 12th - 13th to Raise Critical Funds for Cura Orphanage, Kenya.

Hosted by Karyn Craven (founder of Burning Torch), Lucy Woodward, Faryal Ganjehei, Amy Eldon Turtletaub, Kate Finnerty, Wendy Selwyn and Hayden Bixby, 100% of the event proceeds will go to the children of the Cura Orphanage in Kenya. These funds will specifically benefit the children's educational journey and vocational training as they begin the transition to adulthood.

"In the past years I have had the pleasure of attending several Safari Nights, held at an Iconic recording studio in Los Angeles. The evenings were always magical filled with music, joy and the spirit of generosity. Even though this event looks a little different this year, the children of Cura still need our help and we are so excited to welcome people from all over the world to connect, share and enjoy life, together. Virtually, our reach is boundless," said Craven.

Joe Sumner interviews on-the-ground expert Hayden Bixby to find out why Cura orphanage is such a special place. Bixby details the history of the orphanage, the philosophy behind it and what's to come in the future. The interview will be available on March 9, 2021at anchor.fm/joe-sumner and will air on amazingradio.us on March 10, 2021.

"Cura is a place where HOPE has a place to GROW"

In 2006, Cura committed to providing a loving home for 50 Orphans who came to them with pressing medical and emotional needs. In the intervening years, the children's needs have changed, so the response has expanded beyond basic care and into medical, agricultural and educational projects that benefit the entire community. Cura remains committed to the young people who have grown up in their community and they continue to celebrate the wisdom of the local leaders who have helped them to be a force for positive change within the community. By 2010 the community needed a secondary school to provide education for all of its children. It was then that the Creative Visions team, led by Amy Eldon Turteltaub and Hayden Bixby, sprang into action to raise funds and develop partnerships that led to the construction, finalized in 2012.

Cura is committed to providing the best education for each student to support their transition to independent young-adult life for at least one year after graduation.

LINK for additional Information and assets of donations.

The Virtual Auction will take place March 12th & 13th on https://www.burningtorchinc.com.

100% of all proceeds will be donated to Cura Orphanage in Kenya - https://www.curaorphanage.org/

Sponsored by Burning Torch, LA based Luxury Lifestyle brand.

