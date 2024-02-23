SAFCO Welcomes Marissa Kaliman As Vice President of Compliance and General Counsel

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Auto Finance Company, LLC ("SAFCO"), a financial services industry leader, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marissa Kaliman as the Vice President of Compliance and General Counsel. With over 14 years of legal and finance experience, Ms. Kaliman brings a wealth of expertise to our senior leadership team.

"We are delighted to welcome Marissa to our team as SAFCO's new Vice President of Compliance and General Counsel," said SAFCO's CEO George Fussell. "Her extensive legal background and track record of success make her a valuable asset to our team as we continue to uphold the highest standards of compliance and governance," he continued.

Prior to SAFCO, Ms. Kaliman served as the Associate General Counsel at Off Lease Only LLC, one of the largest independent car dealers in the country. In this capacity, she led the legal department's day-to-day operations, overseeing regulatory matters, compliance, contract negotiation, insurance claims, and litigation. Ms. Kaliman played a key role in multi-million dollar business and retail expansions, showcasing her ability to navigate complex legal landscapes.

With a strong foundation in both litigation and corporate practice, Ms. Kaliman has also held positions at Givner Law Group, LLP, Akerman LLP, and O'Quinn Stumphauzer, P.L. Her notable achievements include leading in-state and out-of-state expansions, negotiating high-profile leases, and serving as special litigation counsel for a leading mortgage lender.

Ms. Kaliman holds a Juris Doctor from American University Washington College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts from Carnegie Mellon University. She is admitted to practice in the State of Florida, Southern and Middle District Courts of Florida, Southern and Middle Bankruptcy Courts of Florida, and the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

SAFCO looks forward to the contributions of Ms. Kaliman as we strive for continued success in the financial services industry.

About SAFCO

SAFCO is an industry-leading auto finance company with the power to see creditworthiness where others don't. Our proprietary originations system, complete with deep machine learning, enables us to see beyond credit scores and basic alternative data and instead base our decisions on unique, realistic insights that reveal the full credit potential of applicants. SAFCO is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Contact: Jason Person
Chief Financial Officer
954-745-2503
[email protected]

SOURCE Southern Auto Finance Company, LLC

