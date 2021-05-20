Safe & Sound Treatment Is Now Offering Outpatient Addiction Treatment

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drug or alcohol addiction can take a serious toll on a person's mental, physical, and even spiritual health. That's why Safe & Sound is committed to treating the whole person — not just their addiction. Safe & Sound Treatment is a leading Costa Mesa substance addiction rehabilitation center. While it is renowned for its clinically supervised detox and inpatient residential programs, it now also features intensive outpatient and traditional outpatient programs designed to give clients the flexibility they need to transition back to their lives.

Safe & Sound Treatment

For many people, inpatient therapy is ideal as it allows them to focus on their treatment without distractions in a safe, temptation-free setting. In time, however, clients grow in stability and become ready to transition to less intensive programs with reduced supervision. Moreover, some clients never wish to reside at a rehab and prefer to attend daily therapy sessions while spending their evenings at home. Safe & Sound Treatment is now able to provide more program choices to suit each client's needs and preferences.

Outpatient addiction treatment is ideal for people who have achieved some stability during their recovery process. They've typically been through medical detox and relieved themselves of dependency. That isn't to say that they won't experience triggers to use, but they've achieved a level of self-control that enables them to comfortably reside at home while attending therapy each day. These plans are ideal for clients who wish to continue working or caring for their family.

Safe & Sound Treatment features a team of caring and experienced clinicians and therapists who individual treatment for clients. Outpatient therapy allows clients the flexibility they need to attend to the responsibilities in their lives while getting the support they need for their continued recovery journey.

During treatment, therapists work with each client, helping them to recognize the triggers that led them to abuse alcohol or drugs. Then, they can partner to develop effective strategies for managing those triggers. The outpatient programs at this Cost Mesa rehab boast a strong relapse prevention component. With professional support, clients can learn to manage their addiction successfully and achieve lasting recovery.

If you are struggling with a drug or alcohol abuse problem, don't put off getting the help you need. Safe & Sound Treatment has an outstanding reputation for our effective therapies and supportive staff. Call or visit us to learn more.

Contact:

Mitchell Marowitz

949-606-5961

[email protected]

SOURCE Safe & Sound Treatment