Safe & Sound Treatment Opens New Drug and Alcohol Detox Center in Huntington Beach, CA

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe & Sound Treatment is excited to announce the opening of our new Huntington Beach, CA, residential detox center for treating alcohol and drug dependence. The new center allows us to help more people struggling with substance dependence and addiction. If you live in or near Huntington Beach, CA, you can enroll in Safe & Sound Treatment for the professional help and expert support you need to regain your freedom from drugs or alcohol.

Medical detox, sometimes referred to as clinically supervised detox, is the process by which a person carefully weaned from the substance of abuse. Medical detox is a tailored treatment for persons dependent or addicted to prescription or illicit drugs or alcohol.

A crucial first step of the addiction recovery process is detox, which only targets physical dependence rather than the psychological and behavioral aspects of addiction. For example, alcohol detox removes an addict from their previous environment and provides them with a safe haven to weather the storm of withdrawals.

Safe & Sound Treatment drug and alcohol detox centers are designed for state-of-the-art detox care. During detox, clients may experience withdrawal symptoms ranging from mild to extremely unpleasant. During heroin detox , symptoms may include feelings such as fever, headaches, insomnia, and many more.

Medical practitioners can provide treatments and medications to reduce or eliminate unpleasant withdrawal symptoms so that clients can rest as their bodies become 'clean' from the substance they've been dependent on.

Safe & Sound Treatment has a reputation for providing compassionate care for each client. The team is committed to helping clients learn how to manage their addiction successfully.

"Safe & Sound gave me a second chance in living a beautiful life. Great groups, highly qualified staff, therapists, and an environment that is very welcoming," says a Safe & Sound Treatment client.

Safe & Sound Treatment offers guidance based on medically sanctioned treatments as well as holistic therapies for leading a more healthful and gratifying life. Their services include a full range of treatments, including medical detox, individual therapy, group therapy, and more.

For those in the Orange County area struggling with substance abuse, Safe & Sound Treatment's Detox Facility can help them get started with the right foot forward. Here people in recovery can learn to control triggering circumstances and learn valuable life skills.

Contact Safe & Sound Treatment if you're ready to take the first step in recovery.

