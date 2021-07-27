Safe & Sound Treatment's Now Offering EDMR in Outpatient Treatment Setting

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe & Sound Treatment recognizes that substance abuse does not occur in a bubble, which is why they prioritize offering a variety of treatment options that address guests' overall wellness.

EMDR has recently been added to Safe & Sound Treatment's range of outpatient treatment options, thanks to therapist Erin Lae.

"I am very excited to be able to offer EMDR to our clients," Lae says. "I've known about it and how effective it can be for quite some time. There has been so much research on EMDR therapy that it is recognized as an effective treatment for trauma and other disturbing experiences by organizations such as the American Psychiatric Association, the World Health Organization, and the Department of Defense."

Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) is distinct from talk therapy. EMDR can treat a wide range of needs, though it is most notably associated with PTSD.

As many people with substance use disorders deal with trauma, individuals at Safe & Sound Treatment can now benefit from the service. The National Institute of Drug Abuse identified that almost two-fifths of adults coping with substance abuse also experience a co-occuring mental illness.

Being able to address underlying causes of addiction, such as trauma, are critical to a successful recovery. Adding EMDR to Safe & Sound Treatment's program makes the program more dynamic, broadening the range of people that they can help.

Rather than discussing new ways to think about or respond to trauma, EMDR uses techniques involving eye movements and imagery to facilitate the brain's natural ability to heal and respond to challenging events.

Research supports that three to six sessions of EMDR can have a 75 percent or higher remission rate for single-trauma PTSD.

Lae has 15 years experience in various clinical settings, and more recently completed EMDR International Association compliant training.

Lae, and Safe & Sound Treatment, prioritizes the quality of care they provide — continuing to advance their quality of care through additional therapeutic services.

