SAFE Acquires Balbix, Creating the Ultimate AI-native Platform for Unified Cyber Risk & Exposure Management

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE, the leader in Autonomous Cyber Risk Quantification and Management, today announced its acquisition of Balbix, a recognized Leader in Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM).

With this milestone, SAFE and Balbix unveil the ultimate Agentic-AI-powered cyber risk platform - one that links every exposure, control failure, and vulnerability to real business impact, a capability unmatched by any CTEM and CRQ vendor today.

For the first time, organizations can run on a single, living source of truth, enabling remediation, reporting, and resource allocation to be driven by a unified, real-time understanding of cyber risk.

Closing the Most Persistent Gap in Cybersecurity

For decades, security operations and cyber risk operations have worked in parallel but disconnected worlds - using independent assessment models, fragmented data, and incompatible processes. This separation has made it nearly impossible to link day-to-day vulnerabilities to top business risks, often leading to unfocused investments and leaving attackers with a target-rich environment.

Today, that divide is finally closed.

By unifying Balbix's AI Native exposure management with SAFE's industry leading cyber risk quantification model, enterprises can now:

Continuously measure, manage, and prioritize cyber risk based on business risks

Trace every vulnerability or misconfiguration to its quantified business impact

Unify security operations and risk management under a shared, real-time view of operational exposure and strategic risk

This integration signals a new era: CISOs transforming into enterprise risk leaders, armed with real-time visibility of their entire risk landscape through the SAFE X Mobile App. For the first time, cybersecurity programs can be framed by ROI at planning - and monitored every day as risk is burned down.

Category Leaders Reimagine the Future of Agentic-AI Driven Cyber Risk Management

Balbix, named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Exposure Assessment Platforms, is known for its AI-native approach to automating exposure discovery, assessing exploitability, and delivering deep data context and validation. SAFE, named the category leader in Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ) by Forrester Research, has pioneered the use of specialized AI agents to power continuous, defensible decision-making across traditional cyber, AI and third-party risk.

Together, the companies bring to life what the industry has aspired to for years but could never achieve: a unified, continuous, and fully autonomous cyber risk management system.

By combining their strengths under the SAFE banner, SAFE and Balbix will accelerate the progress toward Cyber AGI, a future where cyber risk is managed autonomously.

Leadership and Industry Quotes

"Balbix has always helped customers understand what's exploitable," said Gaurav Banga, Founder and CEO of Balbix, who is joining SAFE as the President of CTEM, "With SAFE, we take that capability to an entirely new level. Together, we can tie every exposure to business impact and drive immediate, decisive action. This isn't incremental - we're delivering the unified cyber risk platform the industry has been waiting for."

"This is a gamechanger for the cybersecurity industry," said Saket Modi, Co-Founder and CEO of SAFE "Our goal from day one has been clear: build CyberAGI - the definitive system of intelligence and action for the modern CISO. We started with risk; Balbix started with exposure. Two companies chasing the same summit from opposite sides. This acquisition brings those missions together and propels us into the future of security operations and cyber risk management, in one unified Agentic-AI platform."

"I've backed both Balbix and SAFE for years, and I've seen firsthand how exceptional Gaurav and Saket are," said John Chambers, CEO of JC2 Ventures. "Gaurav brings deep technical mastery; Saket brings a bold vision and unmatched execution. Together, they can redefine how cybersecurity risk is managed - from the tactical to the strategic. This combination has all the makings of an industry-shaping moment."

Chris Hornfeldt, Senior Director of Cyber Risk at Molina Healthcare, who has been a customer of both SAFE and Balbix added: "Balbix gave us the flexibility to pull in data from any source and make sense of it instantly - even when it was messy or unstructured. SAFE adds the quantification layer that turns that intelligence into real business insight. We've been waiting for this level of integration. Together, they are building exactly what every CISO needs."



Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Infosphere and former CISO of AT&T also commented: "By unifying AI-powered exposure management and risk quantification, SAFE and Balbix are closing the feedback loop between technical defense and business decision-making. It's the architecture that every modern CISO will eventually need - continuous, unified, and autonomous."

About SAFE

SAFE is redefining cyber risk management with Agentic AI. We empower CISOs, cybersecurity, and TPRM leaders to continuously quantify, prioritize, and mitigate cyber risks across their entire attack surface – enabling digital growth and organizational resilience.

SAFE is the category leader in Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ) and the first company to deliver 100% autonomous Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM).

Trusted by industry leaders including Google, Fidelity, T-Mobile, Chevron, and IHG, SAFE has achieved triple-digit revenue growth every year since the launch of its platform in 2020, and raised over $170 million to date. Learn more at www.safe.security .

About Balbix

Balbix is the world's first AI-native cyber risk and exposure management platform, empowering enterprises to reduce risk through real-time, actionable insights across their entire attack surface. With Balbix, businesses gain a unified view of asset inventory, risk-based prioritization, and comprehensive mobilization for remediation.

Recognized by Gartner, IDC, Forbes, CNBC, and Deloitte, Balbix is trusted by an expanding group of Fortune 500 companies to drive their information security programs and foster a safer digital ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.balbix.com .

