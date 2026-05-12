Safe Air Technology Partners with Milton Street Capital and EA Advisors to Support Scaling of Mission-Critical Data Center Infrastructure

BATON ROUGE, La., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Air Technology ("SAT" or the "Company"), a premier designer and manufacturer of mission-critical HVAC systems for the global data center and industrial sectors, today announced the majority recapitalization by Milton Street Capital ("Milton Street"). Milton Street partnered with EA Advisors ("EAA"), a private lower middle market investment firm, and David Ratcliff, Safe Air's founder and CEO.

Headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Safe Air Technology specializes in high-precision environmental control solutions, including its flagship SAWPAC series and thermal regulated wall systems. The Company serves as a vital partner to hyperscale, enterprise, and colocation data center providers, ensuring uptime and efficiency in high-density compute environments. Safe Air's current leadership team will continue to drive the Company's growth strategy.

"Our partnership with Milton Street and EAA arrives at a pivotal moment as we automate our production and expand our capacity to meet the needs of the gigawatt-scale market," said David Ratcliff, CEO of Safe Air Technology. "The Milton Street and EAA teams understand the technical nuances of our industry, and their operational focus will be invaluable as we continue to deliver the specialized cooling solutions our customers depend on."

"Safe Air has built a differentiated platform in a market experiencing structural, long-term demand tailwinds," said Tim Bernica, Partner at Milton Street. "We look forward to supporting David and the rest of the Safe Air management team in scaling the Company to meet the needs of the next generation of data center infrastructure."

"Safe Air Technology has built a reputation for engineering excellence and reliability at a time when the data center industry is facing unprecedented demand," said Alexis Stobbe, Managing Partner at EAA. "This investment underscores EAA's commitment to the mission-critical infrastructure space. By combining SAT's technical leadership with our operational framework, Safe Air is well-positioned to scale alongside the world's leading data center developers."

About Safe Air Technology

Founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Safe Air Technology is a leader in mission-critical HVAC engineering and manufacturing. The Company provides scalable, compliant cooling solutions purpose-built for demanding environments, including power distribution centers and hyperscale facilities. For more information, visit www.safeairtechnology.com.

About Milton Street Capital

Milton Street is a Houston-based private equity firm focused on control investments in North American manufacturing, rental, distribution, and service companies with EBITDA typically ranging from $5 million to $20 million. The firm seeks opportunities to create value and transform companies into sustainably great businesses through active engagement in strategy, human capital, and commercial and operational improvements. For more information, visit www.miltonstreetcap.com.

About EA Advisors

EA Advisors is a private investment firm focused on lower middle market industrial services, manufacturing, and technology companies. The team is composed of experienced operators and investors with a broad network of resources. EAA works directly with founders and management teams to provide flexible capital solutions and execute sophisticated value creation strategies. With a growing portfolio of platform investments in the data center and infrastructure sectors, EAA is dedicated to building market-leading companies through operational excellence.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Milton Street Capital LLC