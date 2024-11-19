Safe and Green Development Corporation Acquires an Additional 160 Single Family Lots on 21 Acres in Texas via Joint Venture

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD) ("SG Devco" or the "Company") announces it entered two additional joint ventures for the purpose of developing and constructing single-family homes in South Texas. Through the new joint ventures, SG Devco has secured an additional 160 lots bringing the total pipeline in South Texas to over approximately 250 lots for single family home development. The 160 lots are spread across two separate parcels totaling 21 acres that will be developed sequentially.

Hacienda Olivia Phases III & IV will be the continuation of Hacienda Olivia Phase II, which is currently undergoing horizontal development with t57 lots estimated to be ready in Q1 of 2025. Phases III & IV are slated to begin horizontal land development by Q2 of 2025 with completion expected towards the end of 2025.

CEO David Villarreal commented, "We are thrilled to expand through these new joint ventures our pipeline with these additional single family lots in South Texas. We are encouraged by the rapid construction progress at the Sugar Phase 1 Development and look forward to continuing to build on the momentum."

About Safe and Green Development Corporation (SG Devco)

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel. The thesis of development is to build strong, innovative and green, single or multifamily projects across all income and asset classes. Additionally, a majority owned subsidiary of SG DevCo, Majestic World Holdings LLC, is a prop-tech company that has created a real estate AI Platform. The Platform aims to decentralize the real estate marketplace, creating an all-in-one solution that brings banks, institutions, home builders, clients, agents, vendors, gig workers, and insurers into a seamlessly integrated and structured AI-driven environment. MyVONIA Innovations LLC, a wholly own subsidiary, is the owner of MyVONIA which is an AI-powered personal assistant designed to help simplify daily tasks and improve productivity for individuals and businesses. MyVONIA aims to assist with managing both personal and professional tasks.

