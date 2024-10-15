Safe and Green Development Corporation Completes Site Work & Receives Permits to Begin Construction in South Texas

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD) ("SG Devco" or the "Company"), a leading real estate development company, announces that all site work has been completed for the first phase of its Sugar Phase I project in South Texas.

Since the first announcement of the project, the Company has been resurfacing the lots to receive the necessary elevation certificates to move forward with vertical construction. The Company has now completed the work and received all necessary permits to be able to do so.

The Company expects to deliver the first phase of homes by Q1 2025 and to be able to sell all homes to Trio, as Program Administrator for Choctaw American Insurance, Inc., within that quarter. The Sugar Phase I project, which includes a total of 35 homes, is a key part of SG Devco's strategy to provide high-quality housing in growing communities.

"We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone for our Sugar Phase I project," said David Villarreal, CEO of SG Devco. "This marks the beginning of our development efforts in South Texas, and we look forward to delivering homes that meet the growing demand in the region."

About Safe and Green Development Corporation (SG Devco)

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel. The thesis of development is to build strong, innovative and green, single or multifamily projects across all income and asset classes. Additionally, a majority owned subsidiary of SG DevCo, Majestic World Holdings LLC, is a prop-tech company that has created a real estate AI Platform. The Platform aims to decentralize the real estate marketplace, creating an all-in-one solution that brings banks, institutions, home builders, clients, agents, vendors, gig workers, and insurers into a seamlessly integrated and structured AI-driven environment. MyVONIA Innovations LLC, a wholly own subsidiary, is the owner of MyVONIA which is an AI-powered personal assistant designed to help simplify daily tasks and improve productivity for individuals and businesses. MyVONIA aims to assist with managing both personal and professional tasks.

