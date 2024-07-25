Safe and Green Development Corporation Expands Portfolio in Texas with Shovel Ready Lots

MIAMI, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD) ("SG Devco" or the "Company") announces that it entered into a joint venture for the purpose of developing and constructing single-family homes. Through the joint venture, SG Devco has secured 5 lots for the initial phase of the development, with plans to expand to a total of 24 lots.

CEO David Villarreal expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We are thrilled to expand our portfolio with this single-family home development in South Texas. This project exemplifies our commitment to creating safe and sustainable communities that meet the needs of modern households. We view this as a milestone in the Company as this Project shifts from the pre-development to the development and construction phase."

The single-family lots are shovel-ready enabling development to commence this year on the project and bringing an exciting residential community that combines modern living with sustainable features. The joint venture anticipates generating revenues from home sales towards the end of 2024 and throughout 2025.

SG Devco plans to leverage its real estate AI Platform (the "Platform") to enhance the sales process and, through partnerships, offer competitive mortgage options to potential buyers as well as down-payment assistance. These additional services could drive additional revenue to the Company from the development of the lots.

About Safe and Green Development Corporation (SG Devco)

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel. The thesis of development is to build strong, innovative and green, single or multifamily projects across all income and asset classes. Additionally, a majority owned subsidiary of SG DevCo, Majestic World Holdings LLC, is a prop-tech company that has created a real estate AI Platform. The Platform aims to decentralize the real estate marketplace, creating an all-in-one solution that brings banks, institutions, home builders, clients, agents, vendors, gig workers, and insurers into a seamlessly integrated and structured AI-driven environment. MyVONIA Innovations LLC, a wholly own subsidiary, is the owner of MyVONIA which is an AI-powered personal assistant designed to help simplify daily tasks and improve productivity for individuals and businesses. MyVONIA aims to assist with managing both personal and professional tasks.

