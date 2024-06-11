Safe and Green Development Corporation Integrates MyVonia into the Xene Home AI Platform

MIAMI, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD) ("SG Devco" or the "Company") is excited to announce the full integration of MyVonia™, its recently acquired advanced artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, into the Xene platform. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in SG Devco's ongoing commitment to technological innovation and enhanced user experience in the real estate industry.

The integration of MyVonia into the Xene AI Platform is expected to offer immense potential for realtors. By leveraging MyVonia's advanced capabilities, realtors can receive personalized assistance, tailored market insights, and data-driven recommendations. This technology is intended to empower realtors to optimize their decision-making processes, increase efficiency, and ultimately provide a superior experience to their clients.

David Villarreal, CEO of Safe and Green Development Corporation, expressed his enthusiasm for the integration, stating, "We are thrilled to integrate MyVonia's cutting-edge technology into our Xene platform. MyVonia's capabilities in machine learning and natural language processing will significantly enhance our platform, providing users with human-like conversational interactions tailored to their specific needs. Accessible via text messaging, MyVonia provides users with a seamless and intuitive AI assistant experience without the need for an app or website This integration is a testament to our dedication to staying at the forefront of innovation and offering unparalleled services to our clients."

About Safe and Green Development Corporation

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel. The thesis of development is to build strong, innovative and green, single or multifamily projects across all income and asset classes. Additionally, a majority owned subsidiary of SG DevCo, Majestic World Holdings LLC, is a prop-tech company that has created the XENE Home Platform. It is powered by advanced AI technology which aims to decentralize the real estate marketplace, creating an all-in-one solution that brings banks, institutions, home builders, clients, agents, vendors, gig workers, and insurers into a seamlessly integrated and structured AI-driven environment. MyVONIA Innovations LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary, is the owner of MyVONIA which is an AI-powered personal assistant designed to help simplify daily tasks and improve productivity for individuals and businesses. MyVONIA aims to assist with managing both personal and professional tasks.

More information about SG DevCo can be found at www.sgdevco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements regarding the integration of MyVonia into the Xene AI Platform offering immense potential for realtors, the technology empowering realtors to optimize their decision-making processes, increase efficiency, and ultimately provide a superior experience to their clients, MyVonia's capabilities in machine learning and natural language processing significantly enhancing the Xene platform and Xene Home creating an all-in-one solution that brings banks, institutions, home builders, clients, agents, vendors, gig workers, and insurers into a seamlessly integrated and structured AI-driven environment. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability of the integrated MyVonia Xene AI Platform to empower realtors to optimize their decision-making processes, increase efficiency, and ultimately provide a superior experience to their clients and the Company's ability to attract banks, institutions, home builders, clients, agents, vendors, gig workers, and insurers to join the Xene Home platform, the Company's ability to monetize its real estate holdings and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

