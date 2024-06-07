Safe and Green Development Corporation Launches MyVONIA.IO : An AI-Powered Personal Assistant

MIAMI, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD) ("SG Devco" or the "Company") is excited to announce the closing of the acquisition, and the launch, of MyVONIATM, an AI-powered personal assistant designed to help simplify daily tasks and improve productivity for individuals and businesses. MyVONIA aims to assist with managing both personal and professional tasks.

MyVONIA provides a range of features tailored to meet various user needs. The Company is offering flexible subscription tiers to accommodate different levels of usage.

For more information about MyVONIA and to explore subscription options, please visit

https://myvonia.io/

David Villarreal, CEO of Safe and Green Development Corporation, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "MyVONIA represents a significant leap forward in our mission to harness AI for practical, everyday use. We are confident that MyVONIA will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our users, bringing unprecedented efficiency and enjoyment to their daily routines."

Additionally, MyVONIA is being integrated into our real estate marketplace platform, Xene, as an AI assistive tool. This integration aims to enhance user experience by providing support in various aspects of real estate transactions, interactions, and helping users navigate the platform more efficiently.

Marketing Campaign Launch

In conjunction with the launch of MyVONIA, SG Devco is rolling out an extensive marketing campaign to introduce this innovative product to a broad audience. The campaign aims to highlight the unique benefits and transformative potential of MyVONIA, encouraging users to experience firsthand how AI can simplify and enhance their daily lives.

About Safe and Green Development Corporation

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel. The thesis of development is to build strong, innovative and green, single or multifamily projects across all income and asset classes. Additionally, a majority owned subsidiary of SG DevCo, Majestic World Holdings LLC, is a prop-tech company that has created the XENE Home Platform. It is powered by advanced AI technology which aims to decentralize the real estate marketplace, creating an all-in-one solution that brings banks, institutions, home builders, clients, agents, vendors, gig workers, and insurers into a seamlessly integrated and structured AI-driven environment. MyVONIA Innovations LLC, a wholly own subsidiary, is the owner of MyVONIA which is an AI-powered personal assistant designed to help simplify daily tasks and improve productivity for individuals and businesses. MyVONIA aims to assist with managing both personal and professional tasks.

More information about SG DevCo can be found at www.sgdevco.com.

