Safe and Green Development Corporation Secures Construction Loan for Model Home

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD) ("SG Devco" or the "Company"), a leading real estate development firm focused on eco-friendly and sustainable projects, is pleased to announce that it has successfully secured financing terms for the vertical construction of a model home in South Texas.

The model home will provide potential buyers and partners with a tangible example of the Company's design and construction capabilities, helping to streamline the decision-making process for future projects. Additionally, this development sets the stage for the expansion of SG Devco's footprint in the South Texas area, where the Company anticipates launching multiple residential communities in the near future.

The financing arrangement will be facilitated through a construction loan that will enable SG Devco to commence the vertical construction of the model home. However, the closing of the construction loan is subject to several terms and conditions, including the payoff of the existing St. Mary's note. The Company is actively working towards fulfilling these terms and conditions and expects to close on the loan within 30 days.

"We are thrilled to have secured financing terms for the vertical construction of our model home in South Texas," said David Villarreal, CEO at SG Devco. "This represents a milestone for our company as we continue our efforts to drive innovation and sustainability in the real estate sector. We are excited about our future growth and the opportunity to bring high-quality housing options to the South Texas region"

About Safe and Green Development Corporation (SG Devco)

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel. The thesis of development is to build strong, innovative and green, single or multifamily projects across all income and asset classes. Additionally, a majority owned subsidiary of SG DevCo, Majestic World Holdings LLC, is a prop-tech company that has created a real estate AI Platform. The Platform aims to decentralize the real estate marketplace, creating an all-in-one solution that brings banks, institutions, home builders, clients, agents, vendors, gig workers, and insurers into a seamlessly integrated and structured AI-driven environment. MyVONIA Innovations LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary, is the owner of MyVONIA which is an AI-powered personal assistant designed to help simplify daily tasks and improve productivity for individuals and businesses. MyVONIA aims to assist with managing both personal and professional tasks.

