Safe and Green Development Corporation's Sugar Phase Joint Venture Announces Closing on 22 Lots and Financing for Vertical Construction in South Texas

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of twenty-two (22) lots in South Texas for a purchase price of $440,000 by its Sugar Phase residential development project. In conjunction with the closing Sugar Phase I LLC has secured a loan of approximately $1,092,000 paving the way for construction to commence on the next 7 homes in the Sugar Developments.

This next phase of construction marks an exciting continuation of the Company's efforts to develop affordable and sustainable housing in the South Texas region. Building on the success of the initial five homes in the Sugar Developments, which are already listed for sale, the Sugar Developments aim to further enhance the community and expand the availability of high-quality single-family homes.

"We are excited to move forward with the second phase of the Sugar Development project, a significant step in expanding our portfolio of high-quality homes in South Texas. Closing on these lots and securing financing for construction marks an important milestone as we continue to build on the momentum of the first phase of the development, where homes are now nearing completion and are already listed online for sale. This progress demonstrates our commitment to delivering value to both our community and our shareholders," said David Villarreal, CEO of the Company.

The Company expects to receive permits and begin construction within 30 days of closing. The first set of 7 homes is projected to be completed and ready for market by early Q2 2025. This will amount to a total of 13 homes under construction within the 1st quarter of 2025, which sets the Company on track to complete its previously announced goal of 55 homes for 2025.

About Safe and Green Development Corporation (SG Devco)

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses primarily on the direct acquisition and indirect investment in properties nationally that will be further developed in the future into green single or multi-family projects. Additionally, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SG DevCo, Majestic World Holdings LLC, is a prop-tech company that has created a real estate AI Platform the Company uses to strategically increase the margins on homes sold by facilitating mortgage services and down payment assistance. MyVONIA Innovations LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary, is the owner of MyVONIA which is an AI-powered personal assistant designed to help simplify daily tasks and improve productivity for individuals and businesses.

