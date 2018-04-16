An inventor from Macon, Ga., has invented PORTABLE DOG HOUSE, a portable house that provides shelter for a dog. "I came up with this idea to accommodate my own dog, who was too large to keep in the house," said the inventor. "This invention would provide my dog with a comfortable, weatherproof shelter." PORTABLE DOG HOUSE can be easily broken down for convenient storage and transport and can be assembled in minutes without the use of hardware.

This invention not only provides shelter for the pet but also maintains a temperature-controlled environment, preventing the pet from getting heat stroke or other weather-related ailments. Additionally, it eliminates the need to leave the pet behind when on an excursion. It is safe, convenient, and easy to transport.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AAT-3039, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safe-and-portable-outdoor-pet-shelter-invented-aat-3039-300629774.html

SOURCE InventHelp

