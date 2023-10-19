Safe Conversations® Unveils New Brand Identity: Ushering in a Bold New Era of Relational Competency

News provided by

Safe Conversations

19 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Conversations LLC, the globally recognized leader in relationship skills development and mastery, is excited to introduce its new brand identity, Quantum Connections. This rebranding initiative extends the company's identity and resonance well beyond its traditional markets to specifically include corporations around the world.

The rebranding of Safe Conversations marks a pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory. The new name, Quantum Connections, is rooted in the neuro and quantum social sciences and speaks directly to its vision of transforming relationships on a global scale to empower a more relational and connected global civilization. The company's new tagline, "Connecting Beyond Difference," succinctly articulates its mission of teaching individuals how to talk to one another without criticism and listen without judgment to connect beyond difference. Safe Conversations will live on as the descriptive name of its proprietary dialogue methodology and supporting tools.   

"With our new brand identity, our company is better positioned to connect with organizations of all sizes and scope, offering them the transformative power of our time-tested and proven Safe Conversations Dialogue Methodology and Tools." said Dennis S. Holland, CEO of Quantum Connections. "The value to these organizations will be a positive and measurable improvement in employee relationships and team performance as engagement lifts and turnover declines."

Quantum Connections is built upon the foundation established by Harville Hendrix, Ph.D. and Helen LaKelly Hunt, Ph.D., renowned relationship experts and authors of the best-selling book "Getting the Love You Want." Their groundbreaking work in Imago Therapy not only transformed hundreds of thousands of relationships throughout 65 countries but also propelled Dr. Hendrix to become one of Oprah's most invited guests during The Oprah Show's 25 season run.

"As we provided dialogue training to individuals around the world, it became evident that these skills were also needed within organizations, particularly as businesses are faced with the challenge of building connected relationships in a radically changed work environment," stated Holland. "We are committed to moving the lifework of our founders beyond the clinic and out into the world giving people the ability to navigate the complexities of human connection."

About Quantum Connections:
Quantum Connections, founded by renowned relationship experts Harville Hendrix, Ph.D., and Helen LaKelly Hunt, Ph.D., leverages over 40 years of expertise to provide individuals and organizations with invaluable relational competency skills rooted in neuro and quantum social sciences. Serving small businesses, large corporations, global faith communities, educational institutions, and community organizations, along with individuals, couples, and families, Quantum Connections offers live and on-demand training, coaching certification, and resources to foster authentic connections through effective communication and skill development.

SOURCE Safe Conversations

